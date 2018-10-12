Samsung new flip phone SM-W2019 leaked in TENAA listing

Samsung will be launching another flip this year it seems. The flip phone trend might have gone extinct, but Samsung has been finding enough buyers in China and South Korea in the past few years to be producing high-end flip phones every year.

In fact, the previous iteration of the phone was the first to feature the dual-aperture camera that later featured on the Galaxy S9. Now, the next phone in the lineup, the SM-W2019, has been leaked in the flesh by TENAA, China's primary certification agency. It has also received Bluetooth certification under the codename 'Lykan', following a Wi-Fi certification earlier this week.

The design of the new phone doesn't come as a surprise. It has two screens, a traditional keypad, and navigation buttons, and also has a dedicated Bixby key. Other important specifications are expected to include the Snapdragon 845, a dual camera setup. The dual aperture could be accompanied by AR Emoji and the Scene Optimizer, and Flaw Detection features that was seen on the Galaxy Note 9.

The screen will have AMOLED panels of Full HD resolution. As the Wi-Fi certification had revealed, it will run on Android 8.1 Oreo, while the Android 9.0 Pie update will soon be rolled out. The previous iteration was launched in December last year, so the company might go ahead with the similar time frame for the new phone.

Besides, Samsung's foldable smartphone has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now. The company is said to be working on the device for the past two years. We will get to know more about the device at SDC 2018 next month. However, the phone will not be officially launched until next year.

Now, DJ Koh, president, and CEO of Samsung's mobile division has given some information about the device at the launch of Galaxy A9 in Kuala Lumpur. He suggested that the foldable smartphone will double as a tablet.