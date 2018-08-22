Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with smarter S Pen launched in India: Price, specs and availability

South Korean tech giant Samsung has officially launched its Galaxy Note 9 in India today, at an event in New Delhi. Earlier this month the smartphone was unveiled by the company and since then it is up for pre-orders in the country. Except for its Indian price, everything was disclosed in that event. The most awaited Samsung Galaxy Note 9 flaunts a 6.4-inch display along with a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen which comes with new remote features. The Note 9 supports up to 1TB of storage via microSD card, this is something exceptional in this smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India price and launch offers

Coming to the price of the smartphone, let us tell that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes with the starting price of Rs 67,900 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variant will cost you Rs 84,900.

According to the company, the smartphone will be available from Saturday, August 24 for the offline markets. The smartphone is already available on online stores. You can buy the Note 9 via Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and the Samsung Mobile Store online, and is also available from offline stores.

You can also buy the smartphone via Airtel at a down payment of Rs 7,900. If you are purchasing the smartphone from Flipkart then you can choose the EMI option which starts from Rs 9,434 per month for the 512GB variant and Rs 7,545 for the 128GB variant. Flipkart is also providing an exchange value of Rs 15000 on an old smartphone.

You can also avail an instant cashback of Rs 6000 if you buy the smartphone by using an HDFC credit or debit cards. You can get the same offer on the Samsung Mobile Store also. Ther is an option of no-cost EMIs on the Samsung online store.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes with a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel with a resolution of 1440x2960 pixels, along with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options.

The smartphone is available in two variants one with 128GB storage and another with 512GB. On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with the combination of 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. Both sensors are powered by dual OIS. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

On the connectivity part, the Note 9 offers 4G VoLTE (LTE Cat. 18), dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, ANT+, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery and also supports fast charging with wired and wireless technologies. The handset runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with the Samsung Experience UX on top.