Samsung offers cashback up to Rs 8000 on select products

Consumer electronics and mobile phone brand Samsung today announced Carnival on Amazon with attractive Amazon Pay cashback offers from March 05 to March 08, 2018.

Consumer buying the Samsung Galaxy Note8 on Amazon will get the smartphone at Rs 59,900 including an Amazon Pay cashback of Rs 8,000. Similarly, the Galaxy A8+ effective price will be Rs 28, 990, including an Amazon Pay cashback of Rs 4,000. The premium Galaxy On7 Prime will be available at an effective price of Rs 12,990 which will include an Amazon Pay cashback of Rs 2,000. Samsung's Galaxy On7 Pro will be available at a never before price of Rs 6,990.

"We are happy to announce the Samsung carnival on Amazon with never before Amazon Pay cashback offers. This will provide the consumers a simple and seamless experience in purchasing and receiving their offer value on the same platform," Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India, said.

Furthermore, customer buying the Samsung Galaxy Note8, the newly launched Galaxy A8+, Galaxy On7Prime 64GB and Galaxy On7 Prime 32GB, will get Amazon pay cashback Up to Rs 8000. Additionally, the company is offering no-cost EMI financing schemes available on select products with a variety of payment options including Credit/Debit card, Amazon Pay, Net banking, and COD.

Customers can also exchange their existing mobile phones and get great value for their old device.

"We are thrilled to be hosting the Samsung Carnival on Amazon.in with exciting cashback options through Amazon Pay balance and No-cost EMI & exchange offers. Samsung products have been bestsellers on Amazon.in and we are confident that this carnival combined with quick and reliable doorstep delivery will give customers a delightful shopping experience." Noor Patel, Director - Category Management, Amazon India, said.