Samsung, Olympus Reportedly Partner For Future Smartphone Cameras; Following OnePlus’ Footsteps?
Smartphone companies are revamping their smartphone cameras with new tie-ups. We recently saw OnePlus partner with Hasselblad for its OnePlus 9 series. New reports suggest Samsung could be the next company joining hands with Japanese camera maker - Olympus, for its next flagship smartphone series.
Samsung, Olympus Partnership
The leak comes from tipster @heyitsyogesh via Twitter collaborated with Ice Universe on Weibo. The report suggests that Samsung is in talks with Olympus for collaboration for smartphone cameras. Olympus is a popular name when it comes to cameras since its inception back in 1919.
The report suggests Samsung is aiming to substantially improve the picture quality on its smartphones, and Olympus has been approached for a partnership. The Japanese company is one of the top producers of high-quality photo and camera modules. Olympus is a well-known brand and a leading manufacturer of optical and reprography products.
The report further suggests that both Samsung and Olympus are in talks and are progressing according to plan. If this succeeds, the next-gen Samsung Galaxy S22 series would include Olympus camera sensors. That said, there's no official statement from either Samsung or Olympus.
As per the info I got, both Samsung and Olympus held talks about a possible partnership. The current status and extent of this partnership is not exactly clear. They could work on a special edition Fold or we could see this happen on 'H3' (S22 Ultra)https://t.co/y4ykWKIIR7— Yogesh (@heyitsyogesh) April 7, 2021
Samsung Smartphone Camera Sensors
Samsung has manufactured image sensors for most of its smartphones and even supplied them to other brands. Now, the South Korean company is looking to outsource the camera sensors for its smartphones, at least for its flagship devices. If the partnership is indeed true, Samsung would join the list of other OEMs like Huawei, Vivo, OnePlus, and others who rely on suppliers for its camera sensors.
The move isn't all that surprising. The OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership for the flagship OnePlus 9 series has attracted a lot of attention. Samsung could be charting a similar step to enhance its smartphone camera offering on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series.
In other news, Samsung is also working on a chipset codenamed Olympus. Reports suggest it's an upgrade to the existing Exynos processor that is currently facing several issues and criticism. The Samsung Olympus chipset is said to bring in several improvements in its overall performance, especially when compared to the present Exynos SoC.
(via)
