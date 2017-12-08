Samsung partners with Paytm Mall, to provide cashback up to Rs 8,000

With an aim to provide cashback offers on a range of Galaxy smartphones purchased on its platform, Samsung India has announced its partnership with Paytm Mall.

Under this partnership, Samsung and Paytm Mall will help customers get up to Rs 8,000 in cashback on a range of Galaxy smartphones and the cashback is eligible for Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy C9 Pro, Galaxy C7 Pro and Galaxy J5 Prime devices.

"Our partnership with Paytm Mall will make it easier for customers to buy Samsung smartphones at never-seen-before prices. This offer gives us an opportunity to give more value to our customers. We will continue to wow our customers with such offers. This partnership is also a great example of Samsung's 'Make for India' initiative in our distribution channels. We strongly believe in co-prosperity and this partnership gives us the perfect opportunity to work together with our trade partners on an unprecedented scale," Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Samsung India, said.

To avail the cashback, consumers can visit select Samsung outlets, choose the Galaxy smartphone, scan the "Paytm Mall QR" code at the store, check offers and pay. "This partnership is in sync with Paytm Mall's 'O2O' strategy that aims to offer convenience to customers and also help drive greater sales of offline retail outlets," added Amit Sinha, COO, Paytm Mall.

The QR-code-based platform allows offline stores to create an online presence and catalog enabling consumers to buy from the stores directly.

The offer is now available at select outlets and Samsung plans to take this offer to an unprecedented scale through expansion to its wide network of retail outlets and exclusive Samsung Stores.