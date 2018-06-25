Samsung patent suggest an upcoming bezel-less dual-screen smartphone

According to a recent patent by Samsung, the company is been working on a new device which is said to be featuring a bezel-less design along with two screens, the displays will be placed on the front and the rear panel of the smartphone.

The patent which has emerged shows a design that claims a secondary display fixed on the rear panel. The design includes a bezel-less full edge-to-edge display clubbed with a smaller screen on the rear back. According to the reports, the secondary screen will not be much different from the Meizu Pro 7 and LG V20 bit it will be slightly bigger in size. The display design of the Yotaphone models also sports dual screen models but the second screen is an e-ink display.

The new concept design of the phone also shows the wafer-thin top bezel on the phone which is meant to feature the speakers and the selfie camera. At the bottom, the smartphone comes with two speakers and a charging port.

If the rear panel will sport a second screen then there are possibilities that Samsung will install the in-display fingerprint scanner on the screen, or it may totally ditch the fingerprint scanner and introduce the 3 sensor face unlocking feature.

The patent which has emerged on the web is indicating towards a phone design that reminiscent of Samsung Note series. However, we can't expect this to be the Note 9 which is expected to be launch this year. We might hope it will be the next year Note series.

Now the question arises, is it relevant to include a secondary display on a smartphone. How it's going to help the users. The design might not be an upcoming smartphone, it could be for a technology which Samsung is going to include in the upcoming future phones.

However, the patent doesn't mean that a product will be surely developed on this patent, there might be some experiments made to the final product. But in the patent, the company do highlight the design and the technology which company wants to incorporate in the upcoming offerings. Hope we will soon get to see some progress with this technology.

