Samsung patents foldable phone design without any cameras News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Samsung files a patent for another foldable smartphone.

Samsung has patented a new design for another foldable phone. However, this time around, the company seems to be inspired by Xiaomi's foldable phone design. Xiaomi has been teasing its foldable phone design for a while now on its Weibo handle.

Samsung's design surfaced on WIPO suggests folds in two places, and both sides fold on the rear side of the device, similar to Xiaomi's phone. At the center of the phone, a protrusion can be noticed, next to which two sides of the display are placed. This will keep them in place when the device is folded.

When both sides fold, almost half of the display ends up being usable on the front, and considering how wide this device is when folded, this could be a foldable tablet and not a smartphone. It seems the device will have a 4:3 aspect ratio if we consider the images on the patent.

Well, this goes without saying that this is just a patent and there's no confirmation that it will ever make it to the production stage. If Samsung ever ends up going ahead with this design, the company might increase and decrease the display size and aspect ratio, and this might end up as a smartphone.

What's more intriguing that the patent doesn't show the cameras, which is the same case with Xiaomi's foldable phone. It is possible that the company is yet to find an appropriate place to house the camera setup.

The company recently unveiled its Galaxy Fold smartphone. The device comes with the world's first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display. Priced at $1980, the smartphone will come in Space Silver, Cosmos Black, Martian Green, and Astro Blue colors.