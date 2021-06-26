Samsung Patents Unique Detachable Display Smartphone That Doubles As Smartwatch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is also working to up its game in the smartphone space; at least that's what the recent patent filings suggest. Recently we came across a patent filing revealing the design of Samsung's sliding rollable display. Now, another patent filing by the company has been published which reveals a detachable display design. But, a detachable display is not a unique element. Read on to know how Samsung's upcoming phone will change the entire smartphone game:

Samsung Detachable Display Smartphone Under Development?

This Samsung patent filing has been first spotted by 91Mobiles. The patent filing is from 2018 and has been published this week only. Going by the patent filing, the Samsung smartphone will have a standard looking design but with a detachable top panel. What makes this design more unique is the detached top panel would be easy to wrap around any curved surface.

The detachable top edge of the display will show different set of information and notifications including time and date, etc. With this, it will double up as a smartwatch once worn around the wrist. As far as the functionality is concerned, the top panel would be attached to the main panel with magnets or pin connectors.

The patent images further suggest that this design will be termed ornamental design for smartphone displays. This would also function as an additional accessory for the smartphone. This upper detachable panel will also have touch support as the main panel.

This will allow for easy accessibility. Besides, this upper detachable panel will also consume additional power. It will get its fuel via the phone itself similar to a stylus pen. Also, the left edge of the detachable display will have two keys.

The functionality is not yet specified. However, they are being suggested to be primarily for navigating through the menu. All of its functionalities would be controlled by the primary device once detached. We can expect Bluetooth support for its wireless connectivity with the main unit.

As far as its availability is concerned, we have no clue if it will hit the production bay any time soon. There are chances that it might just remain a concept. We have no option but to wait to see the developments.

