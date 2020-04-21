Samsung Planning To Bring 600MP Camera Sensors News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is at the top of the modern megapixel conflicts in the smartphone industry. After introducing 48MP, 64MP cameras for the smartphones and then a 108MP camera sensor for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, the company has made some significant improvements to camera sensors. Now, the company wants to make it more stable.

Yongin Park, who is the head of the sensor business team at System LSI Business, claimed in an article that the human eye can match a resolution of around 500MP.

Nowadays, most smartphones offer 40MP, 12MP sensors, and that the industry has a long way to go before it can match the human eye's efficiency. So, the company is planning to develop camera sensors with a resolution of 600MP.

Now, the company has announced that it is planning to bring 600MP camera sensors for all. Samsung considers that human eyes probably match a resolution of 500MP, so it stands to reason that the company wants to exceed the resolution with a 600MP camera sensor.

Samsung is planning to launch a several image sensors throughout the year. But the 600MP camera sensors the company is planning on might not be used on smartphones, but in devices like smart cars, etc.

The company acknowledges that the major use-cases for image sensors have been in the smartphone industry, but it is mainly marked to autonomous vehicles, drones, and IoT use-cases. It also points to UV and infrared camera sensors for use in the medical and agricultural industries.

Samsung was unable to analyze whether these new sensors would exceed 108MPs, but it certainly seems to be a key strategy for 2020 and beyond. There is also a rumor that the company is planning to bring a 150MP Nano cell camera sensor for smartphones.

Best Mobiles in India