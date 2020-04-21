Just In
- 7 min ago Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: Same Value Prepaid Plans
-
- 29 min ago Best DSLR Cameras Wth High Megapixels Count To Buy In India
- 54 min ago Jabra Evolve2 Series With 10 In-Build Microphones, 37-Hours Battery Life Launched
- 1 hr ago Vodafone-Idea Asks More Time From DOT To Clear Quarterly AGR Dues
Don't Miss
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In Summer
- Lifestyle Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Superbly Pulls Off Madhubala’s Iconic Look From Mughal-e-Azam And We’re Impressed
- Movies Rithvik Dhanjani Shares Cryptic Post About Love; Is He Confirming His Break-up With Asha Negi?
- Sports Please ask him to make me open next time: Yuzvendra Chahal makes humble request to Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma
- Finance SBI Customers: How To Submit Form 15G And 15H Online?
- News Bengal govt not cooperating claims central team on COVID-19
- Automobiles Delhi Government Financially Helps 14% Of City’s Auto-Rickshaw Drivers With Rs 5,000 Each
- Education Knockdown The Lockdown With Free TCS iON Career Edge Online Course
Samsung Planning To Bring 600MP Camera Sensors
Samsung is at the top of the modern megapixel conflicts in the smartphone industry. After introducing 48MP, 64MP cameras for the smartphones and then a 108MP camera sensor for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, the company has made some significant improvements to camera sensors. Now, the company wants to make it more stable.
Yongin Park, who is the head of the sensor business team at System LSI Business, claimed in an article that the human eye can match a resolution of around 500MP.
Nowadays, most smartphones offer 40MP, 12MP sensors, and that the industry has a long way to go before it can match the human eye's efficiency. So, the company is planning to develop camera sensors with a resolution of 600MP.
Now, the company has announced that it is planning to bring 600MP camera sensors for all. Samsung considers that human eyes probably match a resolution of 500MP, so it stands to reason that the company wants to exceed the resolution with a 600MP camera sensor.
Samsung is planning to launch a several image sensors throughout the year. But the 600MP camera sensors the company is planning on might not be used on smartphones, but in devices like smart cars, etc.
The company acknowledges that the major use-cases for image sensors have been in the smartphone industry, but it is mainly marked to autonomous vehicles, drones, and IoT use-cases. It also points to UV and infrared camera sensors for use in the medical and agricultural industries.
Samsung was unable to analyze whether these new sensors would exceed 108MPs, but it certainly seems to be a key strategy for 2020 and beyond. There is also a rumor that the company is planning to bring a 150MP Nano cell camera sensor for smartphones.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
45,900
-
17,999
-
54,153
-
23,780
-
7,000
-
13,999
-
38,999
-
29,999
-
17,325
-
20,599
-
43,250