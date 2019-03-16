TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Rafale Review: Docs Photocopied Minus Consent Affects Security Of Nation Says MoD Affidavit
- India Vs Australia, 5th ODI — Live Updates
- 2019 Ford Figo Facelift Variants In Details — Which Is The Best Model To Buy?
- BlackBerry Launches Wireless Charging Pad In India At Rs 2,499
- How To Apply For PAN Card Online Using Aadhaar?
- Pics Of Luka Chuppi’s Star Studded Success Party
- They Forgot To Tell Him About His Tumour
- Visit Dirang — The Abode Of Spectacular Natural Splendour
Samsung poised at hiding punch hole underneath display
Samsung planning to build a full-screen smartphone.
Samsung seems to be working on a truly full-screen smartphone which will sport a 100 percent display sans notches, bezels or any kind of punch holes. "Technology can move to the point where the camera hole will be invisible, while not affecting the camera's function in any way," says Yang Byung-duk, Samsung display R&D VP.
With its latest Galaxy S10 series, Samsung introduced its first smartphones with punch hole displays, but Yang believes that eventually the front snapper will be placed underneath the display itself. While the company hasn't provided any specific timeframe for such a smartphone, Yang said that such technology will at least take another one or two years to build.
Back in December 2018, the company has recently filed for a patent that shows a display that wraps on all edges of a device. Published by the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office), the patent hints at a flexible screened smartphone. It wraps all the sides of the phone leaving absolutely no trace of any bezels.
Adding to the company's bold aspirations, it will soon start mass-producing its new LPDDR4X 12GB DRAM chip. However, the new chip will be reportedly smaller than the one seen on the current flagship, which is built by combining 16-gigabit chips in a single module. The smaller chip will make space for bigger batteries or other components such as a 5G modem or an additional camera module.