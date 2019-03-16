Samsung poised at hiding punch hole underneath display News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Samsung planning to build a full-screen smartphone.

Samsung seems to be working on a truly full-screen smartphone which will sport a 100 percent display sans notches, bezels or any kind of punch holes. "Technology can move to the point where the camera hole will be invisible, while not affecting the camera's function in any way," says Yang Byung-duk, Samsung display R&D VP.

With its latest Galaxy S10 series, Samsung introduced its first smartphones with punch hole displays, but Yang believes that eventually the front snapper will be placed underneath the display itself. While the company hasn't provided any specific timeframe for such a smartphone, Yang said that such technology will at least take another one or two years to build.

Back in December 2018, the company has recently filed for a patent that shows a display that wraps on all edges of a device. Published by the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office), the patent hints at a flexible screened smartphone. It wraps all the sides of the phone leaving absolutely no trace of any bezels.

Adding to the company's bold aspirations, it will soon start mass-producing its new LPDDR4X 12GB DRAM chip. However, the new chip will be reportedly smaller than the one seen on the current flagship, which is built by combining 16-gigabit chips in a single module. The smaller chip will make space for bigger batteries or other components such as a 5G modem or an additional camera module.