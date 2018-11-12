Samsung to produce 1 million units of the foldable phone initially

Samsung recently showcased its foldable display at SDC 2018 conference. The company demonstrated the display by obscuring the whole device in a black box to keep the design and other features private before the launch. In the coming days, the company is expected to mass produce the device.

Now a new report suggests that the company will produce 1 million foldable smartphones. Samsung's mobile division boss DJ Koh has also confirmed the news. This also indicates that the company doesn't want to invest large sums before analyzing the sales results.

It will help Samsung to know the situation of the market. If the company finds the market to mature enough it will ramp up the production of the device. As of now, there's no overview of the sales and even experts aren't sure to how the market will react to the latest trend foldable devices.

Samsung is yet to reveal any specifications or the pricing of the new foldable smartphone. The company has tightened its grip over leaks surrounding the hardware of the device. It seems we'll have to wait for the official launch to get information about the hardware.

Moreover, DJ Koh has also stated that the company is collaborating with Google to produce a customized version of the foldable phone. Google has already rolled out Android support for a foldable smartphone, which will also help Samsung for its upcoming foldable phone. Samsung is expected to launch a foldable smartphone by early 2019.

Previously, DJ Koh suggested that the foldable smartphone will also double as a tablet. Earlier reports have hinted that the device will feature a book-like form factor with the display folding vertically.

The in-folding design will hide the display when folded, however, there will be an external display for the users to single hand usage. It is expected to sport a 7.3-inch primary OLED display and a 4.6-inch external OLED display.

"When we deliver a foldable phone, it has to be really meaningful to our customer," Koh said, "If the user experience is not up to my standard, I don't want to deliver those kinds of products."