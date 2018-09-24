Samsung to promote its foldable smartphone as 'the future'

Samsung seems to be planning to advertise its foldable smartphone as 'the future,' with the company planning for "the future is here" slogan which was filed to protect with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

EUIPO's review practices indicate that the company will get the trademark in early 2019. This falls in line with the expected launch time of the unconventional device which is said to be accompanied by a huge marketing campaign.

Recent reports suggest the device will be dubbed as the Galaxy F and will see the light of day at Samsung's annual developer conference slated for November. Apart from the foldable OLED panel, this could also be the company's first device to sport an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor placed underneath the display.

If the rumors are to be believed, the device will have a 7.3-inch display when fully folded out and Samsung itself confirmed that it plans to differentiate the device from tablets, though it's still unclear how the company will do it.

Samsung's decision to push the launch to late 2018 could be a move to compete with its Chinese rival Huawei. Samsung has already lost to Huawei in bringing the triple camera setup to its flagship, and it seems the Korean company doesn't want history to repeat itself. It will be interesting to see which smartphone maker brings the first foldable smartphone to the table.

Besides, Samsung also won a new patent that aims to improve the camera of smartphones. The new patent adds a rotating mechanism which changes the way how a camera moves from the inside out.

Huawei, on the other hand, said that their foldable smartphones will make laptops obsolete. In a recent interview with German outlet Die Welt, Mr. Yu said are still reliant on laptops due to the small screens of their smartphones.

However, a bendable phone would have the advantage of providing more screen space while keeping the form factor small. Yu also confirmed that the company will commercialize such a device in less than a year, the industry veteran said.