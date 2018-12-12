Samsung releases second Android Pie beta update for Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 which is the 9th-gen Note series device was released back in August this year. The device shipped with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and was lined up to receive the latest Android 9 Pie update along with the company's recently introduced OneUI skin. Now, the South Korean tech giant has started rolling out the second Android 9 Pie beta update for its flagship phablet.

The latest update was spotted by SamMobile and it is being said that the new update will also bring along the OneUI skin. Samsung is expected to release the stable Android Pie update for the Galaxy Note 9 next month along with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Both the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ have also started receiving the Android 9 Pie beta update recently.

The new Android 9 Pie beta update for the Galaxy Note 9 weighs a total of 553.8MB in size and carries a build number N960FXXU2ZRL6. The update brings along a bunch of tweaks and fixes for various issues and will offer an enhanced user experience while using the device. The latest update for the device also brings along the December 2018 Android security patch along with it.

As for the changelog listing, the new update brings a fix for delayed responses while calling, autofill issues and freezing Dialer app, errors with YouTube, connectivity issues related to hotspot among others.

The update will be rolled out as a FOTA update (firmware over-the-air) to the Galaxy Note 9 users who have enrolled in the beta program. The users who do not receive the FOTA update can check for the update manually. The steps to check the update manually is fairly simple and all you need to do is head to the Settings > System Updates > Check for Updates. Once you follow these steps you will be able to download the update if it has arrived on your device.

To recall, the Galaxy Note 9 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display panel with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top and a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is backed by an Exynos 9810 processor integrated with a Mali-G72 MP 18GPU to take care of the graphics-intensive tasks. The Exynos processor is further clubbed with a 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/512GB of internal storage. You can also expand the internal storage of the device to up to 512GB via an external microSD card. The device is powered by a big 4,000mAh Li-Ion battery unit which comes with fast charging support.