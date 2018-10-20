Samsung reportedly working on its own gaming smartphone

Gaming smartphones are slowly becoming the next big thing in the mobile industry, as major manufacturers are introducing their gaming-centric devices. We've already seen gaming smartphones from Asus, Razer Phone, and Xiaomi Black Shark, but now Samsung seems to be joining the group.

If the reports are to be believed, Samsung has already started working on its gaming-centric smartphone which will go in direct competition with the ones present in the market. According to an insider, Samsung would make the device as par with the latest standards.

There isn't much information available about the smartphone, but there are chances that the recently leaked Galaxy A phone is the same device here in question. If it is true, the company will be using 8GB of RAM and will incorporate a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. The device will have multiple internal storage options such as 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

Samsung is said to avoid using LED lights on the rear panel of the device, and rather use a more generic design like its Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A9. The company is also said to use a tall Infinity display with a glass and aluminum body alongside.

Similar to other gaming smartphones, the device will also feature a cooling system. Samsung has already debuted their own Water Carbon cooling system in Galaxy Note 9. The company is expected to unveil the gaming phone in November. In the coming days, we expect to come across more news regarding the device.

Besides, Samsung is said to bring a new display technology that will do away with the notches. Spotted by Twitter user Ice Universe, Samsung announced a new AMOLED display technology during its OLED Forum conference in China.

The company explained the display could hide several features which used to be placed on the notch. These features include a fingerprint scanner, sound, haptics, and an under panel sensor (UPS).

We've already seen the in-display fingerprint sensor, though they will be a part of the upcoming Galaxy S10. The UPS includes the front-facing camera. Combined with the ability for sound transmitted through the display, Samsung claims that notches would no longer be necessary.