Samsung to reveal features of its foldable phone soon

As Samsung Mobile's CEO hinted months ago, the company will soon be releasing some of the details about the "foldable phone" during its developer's conference in San Francisco. And as seen on the latest logo of the company, it seems the social media team seems fully prepared.

After releasing Samsung's quarterly earnings last week, exec Lee Kyeong-tae revealed that the company will be showcasing some of the UI features of the foldable device, and how it improves multitasking. This will make the device usable as a phone when it's folded or as a tablet when opened.

According to Reuters, we might get to see the "detailed images" of the foldable phone, even if the hardware itself won't make an appearance. LG is also expected to introduce a foldable device at CES.

Previously, Koh also said, "I'm positive that we do need a foldable phone. Possibly when we start selling the foldable phone, it may be a niche market, but definitely, it will expand."

There are also reports that the company is planning to advertise its foldable smartphone as 'the future.' Samsung is said to use "the future is here" slogan which it filed to protect with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

LG Mobile CEO Hwang Jeong-hwan said the company isn't completely focused on being the first to launch such a device. Instead, it will wait until it produces a device that offers value to consumers.

Besides, Samsung is also prepping up to launch its traditionally-styled W2019 flip phone on November 9. The device is said to feature a dual camera setup and a Type-C charging port. The device was recently leaked that includes a promotional image revealing the design and launch date of the device.

Other features include two screens, a traditional keypad, navigation keys, and will also house a dedicated Bixby button. It will have a Snapdragon 845 processor at its heart and will make use of the dual aperture that will offer features like AR Emoji and the Scene Optimizer, and Flaw Detection.