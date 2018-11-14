Samsung to roll out Android Pie update for Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8

Samsung had last week introduced its One UI based on Android 9 Pie. Following the release of One UI, it was confirmed that Samsung will bring the latest UI to its flagship smartphones the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9. While earlier reports had suggested that the last year flagship offerings by the company, i.e, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy Note will not be receiving the update, it was later suggested that these smartphones will receive the One UI update at last. Now, it appears that the Android 9 Pie update will soon be rolled out sooner than expected for the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung has recently confirmed that it will be releasing the Android 9 Pie update for its last year's flagship devices. However, the tech giant has not revealed any specific timeline for the release. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have recently been spotted running on the latest Android version, this suggests that the South Korean tech giant has started working towards bringing the update for the aforementioned devices.

Considering that this is the first time when the Samsung's last year's flagship devices have been spotted running on the latest Android version, it would be safe to assume that the company will roll out the update in the coming future. It is being speculated that the Android 9 Pie update for the Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8 and the Galaxy S8+ will start rolling out in March 2019. Samsung is also expected to launch its next flagship the Galaxy S10 by that time.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display which offers a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the display for screen protection. For imaging, the device uses a 12MP dual-sensor rear camera with f/1.7 aperture. Up front, there is an 8MP camera with a f/1.7 aperture to capture selfies and to make video calls. The device is powered by an octa-core Exynos 8895 processor paired with Adreno 540 GPU and 4GB of Ram. This entire package is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.