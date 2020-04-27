Samsung's First Pop-Up Selfie Camera Phone Surfaces In Leaked Renders News oi-Karan Sharma

Back in 2017 when Apple introduced the first wide-notch display design with the iPhone X launch, many OEMs adopted the same design. However, Samsung was the only company which decided not to carry the notch trend on its flagship smartphones.

Instead, the company started to invest more on Infinity-O displays with punch-hole cut-out, waterdrop notch in the Infinity-V and Infinity-U display panels. Now, it seems that the company is also getting rid of the punch-hole cutout display as it's coming up with a new pop-up camera smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A80 was the only smartphone in Samsung's portfolio to feature a motorized rotating camera. While there is no further information regarding the successor of this smartphone, however, it seems that the company is planning for a pop-up selfie camera phone which has surfaced in the new leaked renders. Popular tipster @Onleaks and SamMobiles have come up with fresh renders that shows motorized pop-up camera module and edge-to-edge display.

However, there are not many details about the smartphone available on the web. It seems to be a mid-range smartphone which comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The leaked renders also suggest that the phone features a triple rear camera setup along with a 2019 mid-range smartphone design.

At the bottom, the Samsung phone is said to sport a USB Type-C port with a 3.5mm audio output port. The handset didn't feature any cut out which makes it full-view display phone. It also has curved side edges on the back panel.

According to the report, the upcoming mid-range smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch display. However, there is no information on display technology which is going to be used on the smartphone. The dimensions of the device are 183.5 x 77 x 9.2 mm.

Rest everything about the device is under the wrap, including its name and specifications.

Meanwhile, do note that the company has not confirmed to any of the information mentioned above and it's based on the leaks and rumors. We recommend you to these renders with a pinch of salt.

Source

Best Mobiles in India