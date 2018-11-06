Samsung's Galaxy foldable smartphone might come with a massive 512GB storage

Samsung is all set to unveil its first ever foldable smartphones for the masses only after two days. While Samsung has been teasing us with this concept from quite a long time, a brand called Royu Technologies has already launched the first foldable smartphone called as FlexPai. Similar to every other upcoming smartphone, the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy F has been surrounded by a number of leaks and rumors hinting at the specifications and features of the device. Now, with only two days to go for the official launch of the upcoming foldable Samsung Galaxy F, some new leaks have appeared online depicting the specifications and features which the device will offer.

As per a report from the PhoneArena, the foldable Samsung Galaxy F smartphone will be available in a lone Silver finish color variant. The Galaxy F is expected to be crafted out of a metal frame which is being said to be painted with the Siver color paint scheme primarily the rear panel. In terms of display, the smartphone will sport a bigger 7.3-inch display with thin black bezels surrounding it.

At its core, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F smartphone is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8150 processor. It is not clear how much RAM will the device feature, however, the rumor mill suggests that the Galaxy F will offer storage capacity of 512GB of internal storage. The device will come with microSD card slot and the memory can be expanded using the same. It is immediately not clear as to how much you can expand the memory. Further, the smartphone will come with dual-SIM support. The device is expected to be fuelled by battery sized somewhere between 3,000mAH and 6,000mAh.

Notably, the report further suggests that even though Samsung plans to unveil the smartphone this week, the device will probably be available only from 2019. This means you will have to wait a little longer to get your hands on the foldable Samsung Galaxy F smartphone. As of now, there is no specific timeline announced by Samsung for the release of Galaxy F in India, however, it is expected that the smartphone will be available in the country towards the end of December this year. We will keep you posted with the further updates on the same, so stay tuned with us.