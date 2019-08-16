Samsung's New Graphene Battery Tech To Fully Charge Phones In Less Than 30 Mins News oi-Rohit Arora

Samsung is reportedly working on a new battery technology for smartphones that might make Lithium-ion batteries a thing of past. The news tip comes from the popular tipster- Evan Blass who took it on Twitter to reveal that Samsung is eyeing to introduce a smartphone with the Graphene battery technology either next year or 2021.

The graphene battery technology is much more efficient that the conventional Lithium-ion battery cells. Termed as wonder material by graphene-info.com, Graphene is essentially a sheet of carbon atoms bound together in a honeycomb lattice pattern. Graphene batteries are lighter and flexible than Li-ion battery cells. Graphene cells are also considered be eco-friendly and more sustainable than the conventional lithium-ion cells.

Interestingly, Samsung is not the only brand working on the new technology. Huawei is one step ahead as the brand introduced a graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery in 2016 that was claimed to remain functional at higher temperature and offered twice the battery life of conventional battery cells.

It was in late 2017, when Samsung made some notable developments in the graphene battery field. The Korean tech giant managed to develop a unique graphene ball that could increase the lasting capacity by 45% and reduce the charging time of lithium-ion batteries by five times.

However, graphene cells are claimed to be extremely expensive and can easily spike the prices of mobile devices.

The task before Samsung and Huawei is to raise battery cell capacities and to lower the production cost to convert the battery technology into a mass-scale model for future mobile devices.

Once the feat is achieved, the world might have a new breed of smartphones that could last really long and recharge much faster than the technologies in use today. To put in reference, a 4,000 mAh battery cell made of graphene cells will be capable of a full charge in less than 30 minutes and could last almost 5-times longer than an equivalent Li-ion battery cell.

Combined with fast-charge technologies, graphene can be the future of smartphones in the coming years. Now it remains to be seen who manages to bring the first working model of a graphene-cell powered smartphone. Will it be Samsung, Huawei or any other brand extending R&D to smartphone makers to device the smartphones of future? Stay tuned to find out.

