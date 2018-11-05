Samsung's new patent reveal an edge-to-edge smartphone

A new Samsung patent describing an edge-to-edge smartphone has been published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on October 24. First spotted by LetsGoDigital, the patent shows all sensors and the camera placed underneath the display.

The biggest highlight of the of the patent is the full-screen front panel, "As a user would like to view various contents with a larger screen than that of a conventional device, a display area increases; and, in order to enhance the aesthetic sense, a display is disposed at an entire front surface of the electronic device."

Additionally, the smartphone's selfie camera will be set directly in the middle of the printed circuit board (PCB), using the hole in the display and leaving the whole panel intact. The device also features numerous sensors and components set right under the cover panel including the fingerprint scanner, microphone, the camera, and a transparent antenna all being placed under the front cover glass.

"In an antenna device and an electronic device including the same according to various embodiments of the present invention, by enabling an antenna to have unity through a processing while securing an antenna performance by reducing the effect of an extended display, the aesthetic sense can be enhanced," says Samsung's WIPO patent.

Moreover, the company has also added a hologram device that is designed to allow the users to project 3D image content in the air using either light interference or a projector.

"The hologram device may show a stereoscopic image in the air using interference of light. The projector may project light on a screen to display an image," according to the patent. "The screen may be positioned, for example, at the inside or the outside of the electronic device."

Besides, a designer named Ben Geskin has shared a concept of the Galaxy S10, based on the rumors released so far. The concept shows a near bezel-less which can be achieved if the company uses a hole in the display, instead of using the notch. The concept also shows curved edges, similar to its precursor.