Samsung's new patent will help develop batteries that last longer and charge faster

The Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) which is Samsung's research arm has now successfully synthesized and patented "graphene ball". What this means is that this new patented material can be used to make lithium-ion batteries that last 45 percent longer and charge around five-times faster, the company has revealed.

Lithium-ion batteries that are found in most of the smartphones and currently used in the company's latest product the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 as well. However for charging the battery it normally takes an hour to make it full. The good news though, Samsung has stated that with the new graphene ball technology the charging time will be reduced to around 12 minutes.

The graphene ball batteries are also reportedly capable of maintaining workload temperatures of around 60 degrees Celsius. It could also be used in future electric cars.

SAIT has published a detailed report on Nature this month. Besides, the research team did find a mechanism to use SiO2, or silica, to synthesize graphene-like three-dimensional popcorn. They used these graphene balls as material for anode and cathode on lithium-ion batteries.

In any case, SAIT has been quite successful in making technological breakthroughs, like the development of the cadmium-free Quantum Dot materials that are being used in Samsung's high-end flagships and QLED TVs.

Samsung has patented the technology in South Korea and the US.

While this is an exciting time and it does promising it will basically take some time before the technology is fully perfected and rolled out. It will also be interesting to see how Samsung will implement this technology in the future.

