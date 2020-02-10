Samsung Set To Unveil Galaxy S20 Series At Unpacked 2020: Watch Live Stream Here News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung is all set to host its annual Unpacked event on February 11. During the event, the South Korean tech giant is said to launch its latest and most-awaited flagship Galaxy S-series, along with a clamshell foldable smartphone as well. Like every year, the event is conducted in San Francisco at 11 Am PT (IST12:30 AM February 12).

However, not everyone will be able to make it to the launch venue, so the company is also going to live stream the entire event which will allow all the Samsung Fans across the world to witness the launch. In this article, we will tell you how to watch the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event online.

How To Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Live Stream

To watch the live stream you can head to Samsung's official website to watch the entire event. Samsung will also live stream the event on its official YouTube channel. However, the live stream link is not available right now on the YouTube channel.

You can watch the live stream at following timings:

2 PM ET

8 PM CET

12.30 AM IST (February 12 in India)

Samsung is said to launch three new variants in the Galaxy S20 series which includes the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. All the smartphones will arrive with 5G support and sport a 120Hz display. Leaks also suggest that the phone will sport a 108MP primary camera sensor which the company launched last year.

Meanwhile, it has also been speculated that the company will feature a foldable smartphone called the Galaxy Z Flip. The smartphone is said to pack a clamshell design and the video of the smartphone was also leaked last week. Besides, the company has also showcased the official teaser of the phone during Oscar awards ceremony making the picture clear.

Moreover, Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Watch 2 as well at the event along with wireless Galaxy buds. Let's see what the company is going to launch tomorrow (February 11, 2020).

