Samsung shows off Galaxy A9 quad cameras in a new advert

Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 is the world's first smartphone to feature a quad camera setup. Well, the company doesn't want to miss any chance of touting the new feature. The smartphone which was launched at an event Kuala Lumpur claims to bring top-of-the-line camera capabilities.

Now, the company has released a new TV commercial featuring the Galaxy A9. As expected, the quad camera is the main highlight of the commercial. The entire advert is dedicated to the camera capabilities of the phone, with no mention of other specifications of the phone.

Apart from featuring a quad-camera setup, it isn't very different from other mid-range devices from the company. It borrows a lot from the Galaxy A8 Star. The Galaxy A9 arrives just after the company announced the Galaxy A7, the company's first device with a triple camera.

The TV commercial kicks off by showcasing the 8MP Ultra-wide lens that is capable of capturing an impressive 120-degree FOV. The 10MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom also gets a moment to shine. The device also features a 5MP depth lens for Live Focus to add bokeh effect to images. The primary lens is a 24MP shooter. The device will go on sale mid-November.

To recall, the recently launched Galaxy A7 comes with triple cameras and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device comes in two variants one with 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage. The top-end variant sports 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The mid-range smartphone will be up for grabs in blue, gold and black color options.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) comes with a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with the resolution of 1080 x 2220. The smartphone carries 18.5:9 aspect ratio screen. The smartphone is protected by a 2.5D glass back on the and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the rear panel.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7885 octa-core processor paired with a Mali-G71 GPU and clubbed with either 4GB/64GB storage or 6GB/128GB storage variant. You can also expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card.