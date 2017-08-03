Samsung SM-G9298 flip phone announced: Key features and specifications

Flip phones have been one of the trendiest phones in the past and it looks like Samsung is bringing back the trend once again. While we have already seen and heard about Samsung's new handset the SM-G9298 flip phone, the company has finally and officially announced the device.

Dubbed as "Leader 8" Samsung has right now confirmed the handset for China and it is unclear whether the company will launch the handset in other markets as well. Further, the handset has already been listed on the Samsung's official Chinese website.

And what this means is that we also now have the final details of the device.

Design and Display The company claims that the flip phone comes with a clamshell design and says that the body has been crafted from aviation-grade aluminum alloy for better durability. The smartphone gets an intuitive keypad with multi-function hot key for easy access. The phone comes with a black paint job. As for the display, it comes with a 4.2-inch full HD (1080X1920)Super AMOLED display on the outside as well as on the inside. Under the Hood The Handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. Cameras and Battery The new handset features a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash and auto focus. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a flash. Talking about the battery, this device is backed by a 2300mAh one. The company has not revealed the OS that this device is running on. Connectivity Options and Sensors The handset offers connectivity options like dual SIM connectivity, micro USB port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and GPS. Sensors on board include an acceleration sensor, barometric pressure sensor, fingerprint reader, gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, heart rate sensor, light sensor, and close sensor. Other Features Additional features include Wireless charging, Samsung Pay, Secure Folder, a multi-function configurable hotkey and S Voice. The device measures in at 130.2 x 62.6 x 15.9mm and weighs 235g. Samsung has not revealed the pricing and release date though.