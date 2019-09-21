ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung SM-W2020 Flip Phone Gets Wi-Fi Alliance Certification

    By
    |

    Samsung is apparently working on a new phone with a flip design. The alleged device has cleared its certification online which indicates an imminent launch. The online listing of the smartphone reveals some information like the Android version and model number; let's have a look at the details:

    Samsung SM-W2020 Flip Phone Gets Wi-Fi Alliance Certification

     

    Samsung Galaxy Flip Phone Gets Wi-Fi Alliance Certification

    The device has been certified on Wi-Fi Alliance with a model number SM-W2020. The device is expected to debut in China and South Korea sometime soon. But, there is no official timeline tipped.

    As for the renders, the listing only suggests the Android version alongside the connectivity. Going by the listing, the smartphone is likely to ship with Android Pie OS and will come with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band connectivity. Notably, this is standard in most of the mid-range and high-end smartphones.

    Samsung SM-W2020 Flip Phone Expected Specifications And Features

    Samsung had already announced the device as a China-exclusive flagship device back in November 2018. The device is said to pack premium hardware similar to the company's Galaxy Note and the Galaxy S series.

    The upcoming flip phone is said to offer a triple-lens rear camera module. While the sensors are still undisclosed, we can expect some high-pixel sensors as on the other Samsung flagships.

    The smartphone is said to make use of Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. The processor will likely be aided by 8GB RAM and 512GB native storage. It is being said that the device will come with UFS 3.0 Storage, same as the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Fold.

    It is likely to ship with Android Pie-based One UI skin. As for the battery, the unit is unspecified, however, it a smaller battery is expected compared to the other premium Samsung smartphones. As of now, it is not clear if Samsung will be launching this device outside China or South Korea. It remains to be seen at what price tag it launches and if it makes it to the other markets as well.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue