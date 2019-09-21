Samsung SM-W2020 Flip Phone Gets Wi-Fi Alliance Certification News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is apparently working on a new phone with a flip design. The alleged device has cleared its certification online which indicates an imminent launch. The online listing of the smartphone reveals some information like the Android version and model number; let's have a look at the details:

The device has been certified on Wi-Fi Alliance with a model number SM-W2020. The device is expected to debut in China and South Korea sometime soon. But, there is no official timeline tipped.

As for the renders, the listing only suggests the Android version alongside the connectivity. Going by the listing, the smartphone is likely to ship with Android Pie OS and will come with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band connectivity. Notably, this is standard in most of the mid-range and high-end smartphones.

Samsung SM-W2020 Flip Phone Expected Specifications And Features

Samsung had already announced the device as a China-exclusive flagship device back in November 2018. The device is said to pack premium hardware similar to the company's Galaxy Note and the Galaxy S series.

The upcoming flip phone is said to offer a triple-lens rear camera module. While the sensors are still undisclosed, we can expect some high-pixel sensors as on the other Samsung flagships.

The smartphone is said to make use of Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. The processor will likely be aided by 8GB RAM and 512GB native storage. It is being said that the device will come with UFS 3.0 Storage, same as the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Fold.

It is likely to ship with Android Pie-based One UI skin. As for the battery, the unit is unspecified, however, it a smaller battery is expected compared to the other premium Samsung smartphones. As of now, it is not clear if Samsung will be launching this device outside China or South Korea. It remains to be seen at what price tag it launches and if it makes it to the other markets as well.

