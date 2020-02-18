Samsung Starts Doorstep Galaxy S20 Hands-On Demos To Prevent Coronavirus News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung has come up with a new service which is going to attract more users to buy its latest flagship - Galaxy S20 series. The company is offering a new delivery program in South Korea under which users will be able to bring the Galaxy S20 devices to their home to test to before buying it. The company has announced this service after the cancellation of the MWC 2020.

Samsung was going to showcase its latest flagship phone and promote it at the event, but due to cancellation, the company has taken a very unique move. Now, the company is ready to do a door-to-door demonstration to increase its promotion. This also shows how the smartphone industry is facing losses because of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

According to the reports, China smartphone sale is slashed by 50 percent in the first quarter of this year because of coronavirus. Apple has also announced that it is unable to meet the sales target because of the limited supplies and halt in the production line of Foxconn which is situated in China.

Asus ROG Phone 2 is already out of stock in India and it is not confirmed when the gaming smartphone will be back in stock. Reports suggest that Samsung has decided to reduce the experimental zones which the company usually conducts to promote the phone. Experimental zones usually allow potential buyers to try the newly launch Galaxy smartphone and get hands-on experience before buying it.

This will help to prevent the spread of the virus by cutting more public interaction. The company has also cancelled the Galaxy fan parties and it is only planning to host nine such zones in the home country to promote the Galaxy S20 series. For Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series the company has hosted 130 such zones and this is a drastic fall.

Meanwhile, the company is offering a 24 hours delivery service to the people in South Korea. Under this service, an official executive will deliver the smartphone on your doorstep after which another delivery man will arrive to collect the phone once the users are done with the testing. Currently, this service is available in some part of South Korea only.

