Samsung starts producing its first 512GB memory chips for upcoming smartphones

Taking smartphone storage solution to an entirely new level, Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced that it has begun mass production of the first 512GB memory chip for next-generation mobile devices.

Utilizing Samsung's latest 64-layer, 512-GB V-NAND chips, the new 512GB Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) memory chip provides unparalleled storage capacity and outstanding performance for upcoming flagship smartphones and tablets, the company said in a blog post.

"The new Samsung 512GB eUFS provides the best-embedded storage solution for next-generation premium smartphones by overcoming potential limitations in system performance that can occur with the use of micro-SD cards," said Jaesoo Han, Executive Vice President of Memory Sales and Marketing at Samsung Electronics.

"By assuring an early, stable supply of this advanced embedded storage, Samsung is taking a big step forward in contributing to timely launches of next-generation mobile devices by mobile manufacturers around the world," Jaesoo added.

The increased storage capacity will provide a much more extensive mobile experience. "For example, the new high-capacity storage enables a flagship smartphone to store approximately 130 4K Ultra HD video clips of a 10-minute duration -- which is about a tenfold increase over a 64GB chip which allows storing only about 13 of the same-sized video clips," Samsung said.

The company claims that the "Samsung 512GB chip also features strong read and write performance. With this, mobile users can enjoy seamless multimedia experiences such as high-resolution burst shooting, as well as file searching and video downloading in dual-app viewing mode."

Meanwhile, Samsung also announced to steadily increase an aggressive production volume for its 64-layer 512GB chips in addition to expanding its 256GB chips production.