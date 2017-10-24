Samsung starts rolling out Oct Security patch to Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has started receiving October Security patch in China and Hong Kong which means the latest security update will be rolled out to other markets within the week. The October Security update was recently released for some Samsung handsets, including the widely popular Galaxy S8. However, several Samsung handsets are yet to receive the latest security patch.

As per reports, Samsung has rolled out the security update for Galaxy Note 8 units with model numbers SM-N9508 and SM-N9500. I am using the Galaxy Note 8 Exynos variant in India and haven't received any notification update for the new security update. Samsung hasn't released any official timeline for the new update to be rolled out to other markets; however it's just a matter of time that the other markets will start receiving it.

As noted, monthly Android security updates are pushed by Google to keep devices secure and up to date. The monthly patches offer protection against latest security threats that can make Android devices vulnerable to security malfunction.

It is worth mentioning that Google releases these monthly security patches at the beginning of each month, however smartphone manufacturers often takes a while to roll out the updates to end users, Samsung being one of them. The October 2017 security patch is said to bring fixes for 215 vulnerabilities that can affect Android devices.