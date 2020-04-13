Samsung Stops Galaxy M31, Galaxy A70 Update After Bricking Issue News oi-Karan Sharma

Last week Samsung started rolling out the firmware update for the Galaxy M31 and the Galaxy A70 smartphones. Now, the latest report claims that the company has stopped the update after several users complained that it bricked their smartphone during the installation process. According to the SamMobile report, the company has stopped both the updates and is investigating the cause of the issue.

The report suggests that the Galaxy M31 users have reported the issue on Twitter and on the Samsung Members app. In their complaint, most of the users claimed that the new update version M315FXXU1ATD1 made their device stuck at the downloading screen. However, SamMobile claimed that they haven't found any issue while updating their Galaxy M31 which means the update is not troubling all the users.

However, the complaints were enough for the company to pull the update. The company is said to release a new update with April security patch for the Samsung Galaxy M31 soon.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A70 is reportedly causing a hardware mismatch which led to devices being bricked. However, it is unclear whether the Galaxy M31 users are also facing the same issue or not. Let's see when Samsung is resolving the matter and bring the update to both the smartphones.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M31 flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED waterdrop display. The smartphone was recently launched in February this year. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC, clubbed with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone houses a quad-rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera setup.

It is fuelled by a 6,000 mAh non-removable battery, recently the smartphone witnessed a price hike and now it's up for sale at Rs. 16,856.

On the other side, the Galaxy A70 smartphone houses a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC. The smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup. It draws power from a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

