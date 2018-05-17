Samsung stops Oreo update for the international Galaxy S7

A few days back Samsung has announced that it is rolling out the latest Android 8.0 Oreo update for its Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. After the announcement the S7 and S7 edge owners were happy. But, unfortunately, the update didn't last for too long, as the company has stopped the update. So if you haven't received the update yet, then you have to wait for it.

The South Korean giant Samsung has decided to hold the rollout of Android Oreo 8.0 until it fixes some of the issues. According to the reports, many Galaxy S7 owners have reported that the new update comes with some problems. An official statement has already been issued by Samsung, which confirms the deployment of the update has been put on hold.

"Following a limited number of cases where Galaxy S7 devices have rebooted unexpectedly with the Android 8.0 Oreo, we have temporarily stopped the rollout of the update. We are investigating the issue internally to ensure that the impact on the affected devices is minimized and the rollout of the update can resume as quickly as possible," Samsung blog post reads.

However, it seems that the reboot issues only affect the international Galaxy S7 variants, so if you're situated in the United States, then you are still eligible for the Oreo update.

The company has also given a Advised troubleshooting for those encountering this issue:



1. In the first instance, please visit your local face-to-face Support Centre (UK; Ireland) where our teams will help to restore your phones so that you can use them. While it cannot be guaranteed, we will do our best to try to restore your data.



2. If you're unable to visit a Support Centre, please perform a Factory Data Reset in Recovery Mode. Be aware, if a Factory Data Reset is chosen, you will lose all of your data stored on your phone and it will return to an out of box state.

To launch in Recovery mode and perform a Factory Data Reset:

Turn off device pressing Power +Volume Down keys. Restart as normal

Turn on your phone while pressing Power + Menu + Volume Up

Continue to hold these buttons down on the blue screen with the Android Logo appears and checks for updates.

The Android logo and 'no command' will appear, release the buttons and wait for the 'Android Recovery' screen to appear. This may take a minute.

Use the volume keys to navigate to 'Wipe Data/Factory Data Reset

Use Power Key to select this option which will be highlighted

3. If the issue persists after this, please contact our Support teams so they can arrange a postal repair for you. (For this option, please be aware that all of your data stored on your phone will be lost), according to Samsung.

