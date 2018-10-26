Samsung sues brand ambassador who was caught using an iPhone

Paying well-known celebrities to use their products is pretty normal for brands. Some companies even a huge sum to these celebs to only use their products, at least when they make public appearances.

image: Mirror

Samsung is one such brand that pays influencers like Adam Levine and tennis star David Ferrer to use its smartphones. However, both celebrities were caught using an iPhone instead. But, it seems Samsung is done with this, as the latest Samsung brand ambassador to be caught using an iPhone is now getting sued by the company. Samsung has filed a lawsuit of 108 million Russian rubles (~$1.6 million), via The Mirror.

Russian journalist, politician, and reality TV star - Ksenia Sobchak endorses Samsung in Russia. She's been paid by the company to use its devices publicly. However, on a live TV session, Sobchak can clearly be seen using an iPhone X, although it's hard to be totally certain.

Sobchak tried to hide the Apple logo with her fingers and then using a piece of paper to hide it on the table. The $1.6 million isn't the penalty for a first infraction, Sobchak has been caught using an iPhone multiple times. What's more surprising is that $1.6 million penalty is actually more than Samsung is even paying her, reports AppleInsider.

Samsung has a long history of lawsuits, sometimes the company has found itself on the other side of the river. In April, the company has accused of patent infringement by a company called PACid Technologies that deals with technology concerning to encryption.

The company has accused Samsung of using three of its biometric patents without licensing them. Two of the patents were filed in the US, while the third one was licensed in South Korea and all of them are related to encryption technology. The company also claims that these patents were violated by the Samsung PASS identity management service and the Samsung KNOX mobile enterprise security system.