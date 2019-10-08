Just In
- 10 min ago Amazon Kindle Kids Edition, Fire HD 10 Kids Edition And Fire HD 10 Unveiled
-
- 50 min ago WhatsApp’s Dark Mode Coming Soon With Other Features
- 1 hr ago OPPO Reno Ace To Offer 90Hz AMOLED Display, SD855 Plus And Up To 12GB RAM
- 1 hr ago OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Hinted, To Be Launched On October 10
Don't Miss
- Movies Allu Arjun Confirms Split In Mega Family With His Post About Chiranjeevi?
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Discounts & Festive Season Benefits On Offer For Select Models
- News #ChowkidarChorHai: Chant BPCL workers showing protest
- Sports MS Dhoni shares funny image of daughter Ziva sporting same glasses as Ranveer Singh
- Finance India’s Bank Deposit Insurance Is The Lowest In The World Says Report; Why Is It Significant?
- Lifestyle Durga Puja 2019: Alia Bhatt, Kajol, And Rani Mukerji Gave Us Exquisite Sari Goals
- Travel Know Some Famous Frozen Lakes In India!
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Samsung To Further Invest To Expand Business In India: Report
Samsung is reportedly planning to make a new investment during this festive season, reports PTI. According to the reports, Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Lee Jae-yong, who is in India currently, was briefed by officials, regarding their mobile business in the country. Samsung is also planning to get into the 5G business.
"The South Korean tech giant may make further investment to expand its presence in the world's second-largest smartphone market," Korean news agency Yonhap was quoted By PTI.
This is not the first time that the company is planning to invest in India. Earlier, Samsung invested Rs. 4,915 crore in its manufacturing facility in Noida, to increase the handset productions by 2020. Meanwhile, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has also announced that it will invest Rs. 7,500 crore in the next few years in India.
Samsung Offering Discounts On Smartphones, Wearables During Its Anniversary Sale
Samsung has also introduced an anniversary sale, where it is offering discounts, cashback and bank offers on smartphones, televisions, audio products, and wearables. Under this anniversary sale, the company is offering a 10 percent cash back on select SBI, HDFC, ICICI, and Axis Bank cards and up to 25 percent discount on your travel bookings through MakeMyTrip. The sale is already live on its website.
The company is offering 10 percent instant cashback on selected Galaxy M and A series of smartphones. Besides, you'll get an exchange bonus on the recently launched Galaxy Note 10 series. Furthermore, the Galaxy Note S9 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 29,999 and the Galaxy Note 9 will cost you Rs. 42,999 respectively.
On the other hand, you'll get 55-inch QLED televisions at Rs 84,999. Also, the company is providing a 49 percent discount on the ultra-high definition and HD TVs. While Galaxy Watch 46mm variant is available at Rs. 23,990.
-
28,999
-
37,999
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
47,499
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
11,998
-
19,999
-
33,000
-
10,000
-
1,94,000
-
18,999
-
1,64,769
-
86,590
-
62,980
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000