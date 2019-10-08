Samsung To Further Invest To Expand Business In India: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Samsung is reportedly planning to make a new investment during this festive season, reports PTI. According to the reports, Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Lee Jae-yong, who is in India currently, was briefed by officials, regarding their mobile business in the country. Samsung is also planning to get into the 5G business.

"The South Korean tech giant may make further investment to expand its presence in the world's second-largest smartphone market," Korean news agency Yonhap was quoted By PTI.

This is not the first time that the company is planning to invest in India. Earlier, Samsung invested Rs. 4,915 crore in its manufacturing facility in Noida, to increase the handset productions by 2020. Meanwhile, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has also announced that it will invest Rs. 7,500 crore in the next few years in India.

Samsung Offering Discounts On Smartphones, Wearables During Its Anniversary Sale

Samsung has also introduced an anniversary sale, where it is offering discounts, cashback and bank offers on smartphones, televisions, audio products, and wearables. Under this anniversary sale, the company is offering a 10 percent cash back on select SBI, HDFC, ICICI, and Axis Bank cards and up to 25 percent discount on your travel bookings through MakeMyTrip. The sale is already live on its website.

The company is offering 10 percent instant cashback on selected Galaxy M and A series of smartphones. Besides, you'll get an exchange bonus on the recently launched Galaxy Note 10 series. Furthermore, the Galaxy Note S9 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 29,999 and the Galaxy Note 9 will cost you Rs. 42,999 respectively.

On the other hand, you'll get 55-inch QLED televisions at Rs 84,999. Also, the company is providing a 49 percent discount on the ultra-high definition and HD TVs. While Galaxy Watch 46mm variant is available at Rs. 23,990.

