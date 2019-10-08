ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung To Further Invest To Expand Business In India: Report

    By
    |

    Samsung is reportedly planning to make a new investment during this festive season, reports PTI. According to the reports, Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Lee Jae-yong, who is in India currently, was briefed by officials, regarding their mobile business in the country. Samsung is also planning to get into the 5G business.

    Samsung To Further Invest To Expand Business In India: Report

     

    "The South Korean tech giant may make further investment to expand its presence in the world's second-largest smartphone market," Korean news agency Yonhap was quoted By PTI.

    This is not the first time that the company is planning to invest in India. Earlier, Samsung invested Rs. 4,915 crore in its manufacturing facility in Noida, to increase the handset productions by 2020. Meanwhile, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has also announced that it will invest Rs. 7,500 crore in the next few years in India.

    Samsung Offering Discounts On Smartphones, Wearables During Its Anniversary Sale

    Samsung has also introduced an anniversary sale, where it is offering discounts, cashback and bank offers on smartphones, televisions, audio products, and wearables. Under this anniversary sale, the company is offering a 10 percent cash back on select SBI, HDFC, ICICI, and Axis Bank cards and up to 25 percent discount on your travel bookings through MakeMyTrip. The sale is already live on its website.

    The company is offering 10 percent instant cashback on selected Galaxy M and A series of smartphones. Besides, you'll get an exchange bonus on the recently launched Galaxy Note 10 series. Furthermore, the Galaxy Note S9 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 29,999 and the Galaxy Note 9 will cost you Rs. 42,999 respectively.

    On the other hand, you'll get 55-inch QLED televisions at Rs 84,999. Also, the company is providing a 49 percent discount on the ultra-high definition and HD TVs. While Galaxy Watch 46mm variant is available at Rs. 23,990.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue