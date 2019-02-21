Samsung unveils new Galaxy S series with bigger screens and more cameras News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Samsung unveils its flagship smartphone series with top-of-the-line specifications.

After months of speculations and rumors, Samsung has finally introduced the new line of its flagship Galaxy S series. The new lineup includes three variants: Galaxy S10, S10+, and the S10e.

Powered with a 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor, the new Galaxy S series also introduces the world's first Dynamic AMOLED display. As the first HDR10+-certified smartphone, the display claims to deliver vivid digital content. The Galaxy S10 also introduces new camera technology and advanced intelligence that lets users take good shots and videos.

Galaxy S10



The smartphone sports a 6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 aspect ratio and 550ppi. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB/512GB internal storage which is expandable using the MicroSD slot (up to 512GB).

The device comes equipped with a triple rear camera with Dual OIS. The setup comprises a 12MP Telephoto lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and 16MP ultra-wide lens with up to 10x zoom. As for the front camera, there's a 10MP front shooter. The device is backed by a 3400mAh battery.

Galaxy S10+



This variant is the biggest of all and packs a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED with 19:9 aspect ratio and 522ppi. Memory-wise the S10+ offers 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/512GB/1TB options. The memory is also expandable using a MicroSD slot (up to 512GB).

As for the cameras, the S10+ has similar optics as the smaller variant, but it does have a dual camera setup up front that comprises of a 10MP Dual Pixel lens and an 8MP RGB Depth sensor. The device comes with a huge 4,100mAh battery reservoir.

Galaxy S10e



This is the cheapest variant in the new lineup. It comes with a 5.8-inch Full HD+ Flat Dynamic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 438ppi. It has 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB + MicroSD slot (up to 512GB).

It boasts a dual camera setup that has 12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel lens and a 16MP ultra-wide lens with up to 8X digital zoom. Up front, it has a 10MP Dual Pixel lens for selfies. The smartphone runs on a 3,100mAh battery.

Pricing

The Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e will be available in Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, and Flamingo Pink. Galaxy S10+ will also be available in two, all-new, premium Ceramic models: Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.

The smartphones will be available in stores and online beginning March 8, 2019, in select markets. Pricing starts at $899.99 for Galaxy S10, $999.99 for Galaxy S10+ and $749.99 for Galaxy S10e.