Samsung W2019 flip phone to see the light of day on November 9

Samsung upcoming version of its traditionally-styled W2019 flip phone has surfaced in a short video posted by Twitter user bang_gogo. The short clip shows the device from various angles in both flipped and a closed orientation.

The video also highlights a dual camera setup and a Type-C charging port along the lower half bottom edge. The device has a copper and gold color scheme for the metal frame while a black glass panel is placed on the back. The leak also includes a promotional image that hints the launch date of the device.

The new flip phone will come with two screens, a traditional keypad, navigation keys, and will also house a dedicated Bixby button. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor and will come equipped with a dual camera setup.

The rear camera will have support for the dual aperture that will offer features like AR Emoji and the Scene Optimizer, and Flaw Detection that was seen on the Galaxy Note 9. The device will boast an AMOLED screen with Full HD resolution. As the Wi-Fi certification had revealed, it will run on Android 8.1 Oreo, while the Android 9.0 Pie update will soon be rolled out.

It is set to launch on November 9 and a series of images showing the smartphone listed at China's TENAA. Due to the limited audience of the flip phone, it's unlikely that the W2019 will make it to other markets anytime soon. The last version was launched in December, but it seems the company isn't following the same launch cycle.

Besides, a new Samsung patent describing an edge-to-edge smartphone has been published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on October 24. The patent shows that the device will have all sensors and the camera placed underneath the display.