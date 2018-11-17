Samsung will allow users to hide Galaxy S10 camera hole

Samsung is expected to launch its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10 in early 2019. Even though the smartphone launch is not any time soon, we already have seen numerous leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming flagship device by the South Korean tech giant. Some of the alleged leaks and rumors had suggested that the Galaxy S10 will feature a truly bezel-less display design which will have the selfie camera tucked under the "New Infinity" display in order to offer a full-screen smartphone for an enhanced viewing experience. While some other leaks suggest that the device will sport a display with a "punch hole" style.

It appears that Samsung is prominently going for the design with notch cutout placed on the top-left corner of the display. This seems to be an interesting approach by the company to provide the maximum display surface area. Some of the users might be concerned about the visible notch on the top-left corner of the device; however, Samsung might bring a fix for this as well.

As per a report from ITHome, Samsung will adjust and adapt its Galaxy S10 lineup of the smartphones according to the "new screen camera design". Users will get more than one option to adjust the visibility of the display hole. Besides, the company is also planning to bring some "optimizes" UI features such as status bar signal, time, power and notification icons among others.

While we already have used the "hide notch" feature on most of the smartphones, it would be the first time that we will come around the display hole camouflaging. It would be interesting to see how Samsung achieves its target of hiding the display hole on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone. To stay updated with all the latest technology related information, stay tuned with Gizbot.