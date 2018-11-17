ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung will allow users to hide Galaxy S10 camera hole

Samsung will adjust and adapt its Galaxy S10 lineup of the smartphones according to the "new screen camera design".

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Samsung is expected to launch its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10 in early 2019. Even though the smartphone launch is not any time soon, we already have seen numerous leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming flagship device by the South Korean tech giant. Some of the alleged leaks and rumors had suggested that the Galaxy S10 will feature a truly bezel-less display design which will have the selfie camera tucked under the "New Infinity" display in order to offer a full-screen smartphone for an enhanced viewing experience. While some other leaks suggest that the device will sport a display with a "punch hole" style.

    Samsung will allow users to hide Galaxy S10 camera hole

     

    It appears that Samsung is prominently going for the design with notch cutout placed on the top-left corner of the display. This seems to be an interesting approach by the company to provide the maximum display surface area. Some of the users might be concerned about the visible notch on the top-left corner of the device; however, Samsung might bring a fix for this as well.

    As per a report from ITHome, Samsung will adjust and adapt its Galaxy S10 lineup of the smartphones according to the "new screen camera design". Users will get more than one option to adjust the visibility of the display hole. Besides, the company is also planning to bring some "optimizes" UI features such as status bar signal, time, power and notification icons among others.

    While we already have used the "hide notch" feature on most of the smartphones, it would be the first time that we will come around the display hole camouflaging. It would be interesting to see how Samsung achieves its target of hiding the display hole on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone. To stay updated with all the latest technology related information, stay tuned with Gizbot.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 18, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue