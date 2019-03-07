Samsung working on two more foldable smartphones: report News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Samsung has two new foldable devices in the offing.

Samsung and Huawei recently unveiled their foldable smartphones, being the very first brands to bring a practical foldable design to the table. If the new reports are to be believed, Samsung is gearing up to launch two more foldable devices in the coming days.

According to a report by Bloomberg, citing "people familiar with the matter," the South Korean company is working on a clamshell and an outward folding design. The clamshell design means the device will fold from top to bottom, similar to the company's W series. But, the new device will have a big screen instead of a keypad on the lower half.

The out-folding phone, on the other hand, will have a similar approach as the Huawei Mate X. As for the Galaxy Fold, the device folds inwards and two screens. As per the report, the clamshell foldable phone could be launched later in 2019 or early 2020.

The out-folding phone is said to launch after the clamshell device, and it's said to exist in prototype form. The phone is also said to come sans the second screen. Moreover, the device will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung is also said to be working on improving the display durability. The company seems to be working on removing the crease that appears after the device has been folded roughly 10,000 times. The company will reportedly offer free screen replacement after its launch.

Besides, other OEMs such as Xiaomi, Oppo have also teased their foldable phones. Xiaomi's device will have a dual-fold mechanism. It will be interesting to see how the device will function.