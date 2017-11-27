Select HTC U11 units start receiving Android Oreo update

A couple of weeks ago, HTC U11 was spotted on Geekbench with Android Oreo. Soon after that, Android Oreo update was rolled out to the users of the smartphone in Taiwan. While we didn't hear anything from HTC itself, we knew other markets would follow soon.

Now, the company has announced that HTC U11 users in the US will be getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update starting from today. This confirmation came from the company's VP of product management, Mo Versi. He tweeted stating that 'OS update will be available for download' 'starting on Monday'. He also stated that HTC U Ultra and HTC 10 will be updated to Android Oreo while replying to a comment.

However, his tweet mentioned that only the unlocked variant of the U11 will be updated to Oreo. The update will not be available for the carrier-locked smartphones in the US.

The HTC U11 will get a slew of new features with the arrival of Android Oreo. These features include Picture-in-Picture mode, smart text selection, auto-fill, notification dots, new app folder design and more.

Currently, the only other HTC phones that feature Android Oreo are the newly launched U11 Life and U11 Plus. Well, even of considering all the other brands, as per the latest report, only 0.3 percent Android devices have Android Oreo operating system as of now.

If you are wondering, when will Android Oreo be rolled out to the HTC U11 in other regions, we think it should be by the end of this year.