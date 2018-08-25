ENGLISH

Service your water damanged Honor/Huawei devices for free of cost in Kerala: Complete details

This initiative expires on the 31st of August

    The impact of floods in Kerala is breath-taking, and it has affected the day to day tasks, and people have been suffering from it to date. In this disaster, most of the smartphones and other electronic gadgets will become malfunctioning. To offer a bit of peace of mind for the people of Kerala, Honor and Huawei have come with a new initiate, where the company will service the water damaged smartphones for free of cost.

    How to get free service for Huawei devices?

     

    • Go to any of the service centres in Kerala between 21st August to 31st August
    • Call 1800-209-6555 for more details
    • The company will repair any water damaged Huawei smartphones for free of cost
    • According to Huawei representative, the company will service any water damaged device for free of charge with no questions asked
    • Do note that the user has to carry the original invoice of the smartphone to become eligible for the free service

     

    How to get free service for Honor devices?

     

    • Go to any of the service centres in Kerala between 21st August to 31st August
    • Call 1800-210-9999 for more details
    • The company will repair any water damaged Honor smartphones for free of cost
    • According to Huawei representative, the company will service any water damaged device for free of charge with no questions asked
    • Do note that the user has to carry the original invoice of the smartphone to become eligible for the free service

     

    List of service centres of Honor/Huawei in Kerala

    Prime Sell
    Kerala Alappuzha Ansons Building, Ccsb Road, East Of Iron Bridge, Alappuzha
    8714212048
    10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays

    Technocraft Services
    Kerala Aluva Royal Plaza Building, 1st Floor, Near Nejath Hospital, Aluva-683101
    0484-4020622
    10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays

    Mobnet Mobiles
    Kerala Calicut 13/507, Yamuna Arcade, Kallayi Road, Palayam,
    9847803133
    10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays

    Huawei Customer Service Center
    Kerala Cochin Bay pride mall, K P Shanmugham Road, Marine Drive, Ernakulam, Kerala -682011
    0484-4024800
    10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays

    Appasons Mobile Gallery
    Kerala Kannur 2Nd Floor, Abhilash Tourist Home Complex, Station Road,
    9142926039
    10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays

    Future Solutions
    Kerala Kasaragod Land Mark Center, Near Municipal Bus Stand, Kasaragod, Kerala
    7012032708
    10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays

    Mobile Care
    Kerala Kodungallur VII/442K, PUNNILATH SHOPPING COMPLEX, VADAKKE NADA, KODUNGALLUR
    9895990888
    10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays

    Geecell1
    M K Buildings, Vadayattukotta Mill Road, Kollam
    +91 474 2761772
    10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays

    MOBILAB
    Kerala Kottarakkara KOCHUVILAYIL BUILDING, NEAR PRIVATE BUSTAND, KOTTARAKARA, KERALA, 691532
    9072357775, 9072357773
    10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays

    LM Service
    Kerala Kottayam Xiii/634A, Jubily Buildings, T B Road, Kottayam.
    812994883
    10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays

    Mobnet Mobiles-Manjeri
    Kerala Manjeri Mobnet Mobiles, Opp: Head Post Office, Kacheripadi, Manjeri
    0483 2763000
    10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays

    Tele Tech
    Kerala muvattupuzha Vettukattil Hospital Complex T.B Junction
    0485-2831483
    10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays

    Aagnus Mobile Care
    Kerala Palakkad First Floor, Adam Complex, Shornur Road, Noorani, Palakkad
    0491 2523333 ,+919497713211
    10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays

    Rolex Mobile House
    Kerala Pathanamthitta Ennasseril Building, Pmc:30/1340,41,42,Opp:Union Bank Of India,Pathanamthitta
    8547226477
    10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays

    Xcell Mobile Care
    Kerala Thrissur Sreesylam Tower, Naduvilal,MG Road, Thrissur
    9654355533
    10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays

    con Technologies
    Kerala Tirur Priya Complex, 26/183, Naduvilangadi, Tirur,
    0494-6440000 / 0494-2423417
    10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays

    Geecell
    Kerala Trivandrum First Floor, Vijay Tower, Above Idbi Bank, Killippalam, Karamana, Trivandrum
    7012495959
    10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays

    IVA systems
    Kerala Wayanad 1ST FLOOR CITY CENTER SHOPPING COMPLEXSULTHAN BATHEERY - 673592 Wayanad , Kerala
    8139839966
    10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 11:53 [IST]
