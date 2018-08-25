Service your water damanged Honor/Huawei devices for free of cost in Kerala: Complete details

The impact of floods in Kerala is breath-taking, and it has affected the day to day tasks, and people have been suffering from it to date. In this disaster, most of the smartphones and other electronic gadgets will become malfunctioning. To offer a bit of peace of mind for the people of Kerala, Honor and Huawei have come with a new initiate, where the company will service the water damaged smartphones for free of cost.

How to get free service for Huawei devices? Go to any of the service centres in Kerala between 21st August to 31st August

Call 1800-209-6555 for more details

The company will repair any water damaged Huawei smartphones for free of cost

According to Huawei representative, the company will service any water damaged device for free of charge with no questions asked

Call 1800-210-9999 for more details (Honor)

Kerala Alappuzha Ansons Building, Ccsb Road, East Of Iron Bridge, Alappuzha

8714212048

10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays Technocraft Services

Kerala Aluva Royal Plaza Building, 1st Floor, Near Nejath Hospital, Aluva-683101

0484-4020622

10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays Mobnet Mobiles

Kerala Calicut 13/507, Yamuna Arcade, Kallayi Road, Palayam,

9847803133

10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays Huawei Customer Service Center

Kerala Cochin Bay pride mall, K P Shanmugham Road, Marine Drive, Ernakulam, Kerala -682011

0484-4024800

10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays Appasons Mobile Gallery

Kerala Kannur 2Nd Floor, Abhilash Tourist Home Complex, Station Road,

9142926039

10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays Future Solutions

Kerala Kasaragod Land Mark Center, Near Municipal Bus Stand, Kasaragod, Kerala

7012032708

10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays Mobile Care

Kerala Kodungallur VII/442K, PUNNILATH SHOPPING COMPLEX, VADAKKE NADA, KODUNGALLUR

9895990888

10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays Geecell1

M K Buildings, Vadayattukotta Mill Road, Kollam

+91 474 2761772

10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays MOBILAB

Kerala Kottarakkara KOCHUVILAYIL BUILDING, NEAR PRIVATE BUSTAND, KOTTARAKARA, KERALA, 691532

9072357775, 9072357773

10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays LM Service

Kerala Kottayam Xiii/634A, Jubily Buildings, T B Road, Kottayam.

812994883

10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays Mobnet Mobiles-Manjeri

Kerala Manjeri Mobnet Mobiles, Opp: Head Post Office, Kacheripadi, Manjeri

0483 2763000

10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays Tele Tech

Kerala muvattupuzha Vettukattil Hospital Complex T.B Junction

0485-2831483

10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays Aagnus Mobile Care

Kerala Palakkad First Floor, Adam Complex, Shornur Road, Noorani, Palakkad

0491 2523333 ,+919497713211

10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays Rolex Mobile House

Kerala Pathanamthitta Ennasseril Building, Pmc:30/1340,41,42,Opp:Union Bank Of India,Pathanamthitta

8547226477

10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays Xcell Mobile Care

Kerala Thrissur Sreesylam Tower, Naduvilal,MG Road, Thrissur

9654355533

10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays con Technologies

Kerala Tirur Priya Complex, 26/183, Naduvilangadi, Tirur,

0494-6440000 / 0494-2423417

10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays Geecell

Kerala Trivandrum First Floor, Vijay Tower, Above Idbi Bank, Killippalam, Karamana, Trivandrum

7012495959

10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays IVA systems

Kerala Wayanad 1ST FLOOR CITY CENTER SHOPPING COMPLEXSULTHAN BATHEERY - 673592 Wayanad , Kerala

8139839966

10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays