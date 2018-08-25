Service your water damanged Honor/Huawei devices for free of cost in Kerala: Complete details

Related Articles
The impact of floods in Kerala is breath-taking, and it has affected the day to day tasks, and people have been suffering from it to date. In this disaster, most of the smartphones and other electronic gadgets will become malfunctioning. To offer a bit of peace of mind for the people of Kerala, Honor and Huawei have come with a new initiate, where the company will service the water damaged smartphones for free of cost.
How to get free service for Huawei devices?
- Go to any of the service centres in Kerala between 21st August to 31st August
- Call 1800-209-6555 for more details
- The company will repair any water damaged Huawei smartphones for free of cost
- According to Huawei representative, the company will service any water damaged device for free of charge with no questions asked
- Do note that the user has to carry the original invoice of the smartphone to become eligible for the free service
How to get free service for Honor devices?
- Go to any of the service centres in Kerala between 21st August to 31st August
- Call 1800-210-9999 for more details
- The company will repair any water damaged Honor smartphones for free of cost
- According to Huawei representative, the company will service any water damaged device for free of charge with no questions asked
- Do note that the user has to carry the original invoice of the smartphone to become eligible for the free service
List of service centres of Honor/Huawei in Kerala
Prime Sell
Kerala Alappuzha Ansons Building, Ccsb Road, East Of Iron Bridge, Alappuzha
8714212048
10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays
Technocraft Services
Kerala Aluva Royal Plaza Building, 1st Floor, Near Nejath Hospital, Aluva-683101
0484-4020622
10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays
Mobnet Mobiles
Kerala Calicut 13/507, Yamuna Arcade, Kallayi Road, Palayam,
9847803133
10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays
Huawei Customer Service Center
Kerala Cochin Bay pride mall, K P Shanmugham Road, Marine Drive, Ernakulam, Kerala -682011
0484-4024800
10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays
Appasons Mobile Gallery
Kerala Kannur 2Nd Floor, Abhilash Tourist Home Complex, Station Road,
9142926039
10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays
Future Solutions
Kerala Kasaragod Land Mark Center, Near Municipal Bus Stand, Kasaragod, Kerala
7012032708
10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays
Mobile Care
Kerala Kodungallur VII/442K, PUNNILATH SHOPPING COMPLEX, VADAKKE NADA, KODUNGALLUR
9895990888
10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays
Geecell1
M K Buildings, Vadayattukotta Mill Road, Kollam
+91 474 2761772
10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays
MOBILAB
Kerala Kottarakkara KOCHUVILAYIL BUILDING, NEAR PRIVATE BUSTAND, KOTTARAKARA, KERALA, 691532
9072357775, 9072357773
10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays
LM Service
Kerala Kottayam Xiii/634A, Jubily Buildings, T B Road, Kottayam.
812994883
10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays
Mobnet Mobiles-Manjeri
Kerala Manjeri Mobnet Mobiles, Opp: Head Post Office, Kacheripadi, Manjeri
0483 2763000
10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays
Tele Tech
Kerala muvattupuzha Vettukattil Hospital Complex T.B Junction
0485-2831483
10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays
Aagnus Mobile Care
Kerala Palakkad First Floor, Adam Complex, Shornur Road, Noorani, Palakkad
0491 2523333 ,+919497713211
10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays
Rolex Mobile House
Kerala Pathanamthitta Ennasseril Building, Pmc:30/1340,41,42,Opp:Union Bank Of India,Pathanamthitta
8547226477
10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays
Xcell Mobile Care
Kerala Thrissur Sreesylam Tower, Naduvilal,MG Road, Thrissur
9654355533
10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays
con Technologies
Kerala Tirur Priya Complex, 26/183, Naduvilangadi, Tirur,
0494-6440000 / 0494-2423417
10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays
Geecell
Kerala Trivandrum First Floor, Vijay Tower, Above Idbi Bank, Killippalam, Karamana, Trivandrum
7012495959
10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays
IVA systems
Kerala Wayanad 1ST FLOOR CITY CENTER SHOPPING COMPLEXSULTHAN BATHEERY - 673592 Wayanad , Kerala
8139839966
10am-6pm, Mon-Sat, except for public holidays