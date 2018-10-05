Sharp announces Aquos Zero with Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM and more

Smartphone maker Sharp has introduced its latest smartphone Aquos Zero on October 4, 2018. This is the first smartphone from the company to feature OLED panel which is design and manufactured by the company. The smartphone also follows the trend and carries a notch on the top of the display. Here are details reports on the newly launched smartphone.

SHARP Aquos Zero specifications

The Sharp Aquos Zero flaunts a 6.22-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1440×2992 pixels. The screen carries 1 million: 1, 100% DCI-P3 standard, Rich Color Technology Mobile, Dolby Vision and a notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest 2.6 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by a 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. On the software part, the smartphone runs Android 9.0 Pie.

On the optical front, the Aquos Zero sports a single rear camera with the 22.6-megapixel rear camera sensor, a f/1.9 aperture along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

Apart from the rear camera the back panel also houses a fingerprint scanner for unlocking the phone with one touch. The handset also has a face unlock system.

On the connectivity, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), GPS. It also sports Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology and 3.5mm audio jack. The Aquos Zero also comes with IPX5, IPX8, and IP6X certification which makes with water and dust resistance.

The smartphone is powered by a 3,130mAh non-removable battery. It also comes with a new heat dissipation technology. The smartphone also features a parallel charging which is capable of distributing heat in two ICs to suppress heat while charging the phone.

According to the company, the Sharp Aquos Zero will be available for purchase by the end of the year in Japan. However, there are no details on launch date, pricing. Right now its very tough to expect the smartphone anytime in India.