Sharp Aquos S2 full specs revealed ahead of launch

Sharp is all set to launch the Sharp Aquos S2 flagship smartphone in China today. Yesterday the smartphone bearing the model number FS8010 appeared on TENAA, the Chinese certification site.

While it is not officially confirmed, the specs strongly suggest that the Sharp FS8010 is indeed the Aquos S2. According to the TENAA listing, the smartphone will feature an Octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz. The name of the chipset is not specified, but it should be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660. The Sharp Aquos S2 is likely to come in two memory variants.

The standard one with 4GB RAM and 64GB default storage, and the higher one with 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage space. Backing the smartphone will be a rather small 2930mAh battery unit. It is unclear why Sharp has decided not to employ a bigger battery for its flagship.

The TENAA listing further reveals, the Sharp Aquos S2 will come with a standard 5.5-inch display with the resolution of 2040×1080 pixels. The larger screen to body ratio is the reason behind the phone having an unusual screen to body ratio.

We alreday know that the smaprtphone employs FFD (Free Form Display) technology to dig small holes precisely in the screen for front camera and receiver to offer great user experience of selfie and excellent audio quality.

On the optics front, the smartphone will flaunt a 12MP rear-facing main camera as well as an 8MP secondary sensor in a vertical setup. So we expect, the cameras will be able to create the Bokeh effect in pictures. The handset is just 7.9mm thick and it weighs just 140 gram.

As you can see from the images, the Sharp Aquos S2 will have an odd finish on the rear panel. Going by the TENAA listing, the phone will be offered in only White color. However, since it is a flagship device, there should be more color variants as well.

We will just have to wait a few hours to know the pricing details of the upcoming phone.