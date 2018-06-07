SHARP AQUOS S3 High Edition announced with wireless charging and more

Smartphone maker Sharp has introduced its AQUOS S3 smartphone back in March this year. Now, the company has introduced a High Edition version of the phone in Taiwan. While looking at the phone we can say that the design is quite impressive with narrow bezels on the side. The impressive part of the smartphone is it comes with a wireless charging support, and looks very premium.

As far as specifications are concerned the smartphone comes with a 6-inch FHD+ display with a notch, 91% screen-to-body ratio, along with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It sports a 135 percent RGB ultra-wide color gamut,1500:1 contrast ratio, 550 nits brightness.

The SHARP AQUOS S3 High Edition is backed by an Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU, which is clubbed with a 6GB LPDDR4x RAM. The phone is equipped with a 128GB internal storage, which can be expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

On the camera part, the smartphone comes with a dual camera setup with the combination of a 12-megapixel primary rear camera with f/1.75 aperture, 1.4um pixel size, dual-tone LED flash and 13-megapixel secondary camera for portrait shots and 2x loss-less zoom. On the front, the phone houses a 16-megapixel front camera which also supports face unlock that scans 1024 facial points to unlock the phone in 0.1 seconds.

The fingerprint sensor is placed on the curved glass back along with the dual camera sensors. The AQUOS S3 High Edition offers 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C. The smartphone packs a 3200mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging. The smartphone runs on Smile UX based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

The SHARP AQUOS S3 High Edition will be available in only one color variant which is Black. The phone is coming with a price tag of NT$ 13,990 (US$ 570 / Rs. 31,571 approx). The sale date for the phone is scheduled for June 11th in Taiwan.

