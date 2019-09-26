Sharp Launches Sense3, Sense3 Plus, And Aquos Zero2 With 240Hz Display News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Sharp has launched three new products - the Aquos2, Sense 3, and the Sense3 Plus. While the Aquos 2 is a premium offering, the Sense 3 and the 3 Plus comes as mid-range smartphones. Let's see what the new devices have to offer:

Sharp Aquos Zero2 Key Specs

Sharp Aquos Zero2 is the first smartphone that offers a display with a 240Hz refresh rate. For comparison, the Asus ROG Phone 2 is the only smartphone that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, which is the maximum currently. The OLED display measures 6.4-inches in size and offers an FHD+ resolution. It comes with a waterdrop notch that accommodates the selfie camera.

Sharp has opted for a dual-rear camera setup instead of a triple-camera module. The sensors include a 12MP primary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 20MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, it features an 8MP sensor.

The device is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset clubbed with 8GB RAM and 256GB native storage. The unit will ship with Android 10 OS. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Backing it up is a 3,130 mAh battery.

Sharp Sense3 Specs

The Sharp Sense3 runs on a mid-range Snapdragon 630 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. But, unlike the Aquos Zero2, it comes with Android Pie OS. The device offers a 5.5-inch IGZO display with 18:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution.

It offers a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, the device uses an 8MP snapper. The device gets its charge from a 4,000 mAh battery.

Sharp Sense3 Plus Hardware And Software

The Sharp Sense3 Plus comes with a slightly bigger display compared to the standard variant. It offers a 6-inch IGZO display with FHD+ resolution. The device is also equipped with dual stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

It offers similar camera hardware as the standard variant (12MP+ 12MP rear camera sensors) and an 8MP selfie camera. It will come pre-loaded with Android Pie OS. Backing it up is a 4,000 mAh battery unit.

Currently, there is no word on the pricing and availability of the Sense3 and the Sense3 Plus, but the Sharp Aquos Zero2 will be available for sale starting December 2019.

via

Best Mobiles in India