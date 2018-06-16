Sharp might have discreetly launched an Android One Aquos S3

Sharp launched Aquos S3 with a notched display only for the Taiwan market. A Reddit user noticed that the phone is now available for South Korea through SK Telecom. They also saw some press renders show clean build of Android.

Judging by the images, it seems Sharp has opted to go with Android One for the Aquos S3 for the South Korean market. According to the listing, the smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The Taiwanese version, on the other hand, runs Android 8.0 Oreo wrapped around company's Smile UI.

The listing seems legit, along with the screenshot that shows the Aquos S3 and the Android One logo. The phone hasn't shown up in any of the Android One landing pages, though that might change soon.

This wouldn't be the first time Sharp has launched an Android One smartphone. Announced in January, the Android One S3 is Sharp's offering for the low-end segment and is only available for consumers in Japan.

The Aquos S3 is an upgrade in every aspect. The smartphone comes with a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. It is equipped with a dual camera setup comprising 12MP + 13MP sensors. It is powered by a Snapdragon 630 chipset backed by 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage and a 3200mAh non-removable battery.

The Aquos S3 will likely not launch in many more regions since the company sticks to the Asia-Pacific for its smartphone releases.

Previously, the company launched its flagship smartphone for the year of 2018 called the Sharp Aquos R2 in Japan. The phone has top of the line specifications with a unique design. The smartphone will be available in Premium Black, Platinum White, Aquamarine, Coral Pink and Rose Red colors. As of now, there are no details on either pricing or availability of the smartphone. Considering Sharp's previous smartphones, the Aquos R2 is likely to be limited to Japan.

The Sharp Aquos R2 has a 6-inch QHD+ IGZO LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio screen. The display supports 100 Hz refresh rate, which will be beneficiary gamers. Not only that, the display also supports HDR 10 with Dolby Atmos sound, which makes it one of the best smartphone to consume multimedia.