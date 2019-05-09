Sharq announces AQUOS R3 with first-ever dual-notch screen News oi-Karan Sharma Sharq announces the first-ever smartphone with dual-notch display AQUOS R3. All you need to know.

Last year Sharp launched its AQUOS R2 Compact smartphone, and now the company has added a new smartphone to its portfolio by announcing its latest AQUOS R3 which comes with the dual-notch design on the display. Yes, you heard it correct the smartphone comes with a dual notch one houses the front camera and the second one is for the fingerprint scanner. Here are the detailed specifications of the newly launched smartphone.

AQUOS R3 specification

The AQUOS R3 sports a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ IGZO LCD display with a resolution of 3120 × 1440 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with 2.5D curved glass display, and refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU.

The newly launched smartphone is backed with a 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. If that is not enough then you can expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone features a dual camera setup with the combination of 12.2-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture, 78° wide-angle lens, OIS + 20.1-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture, 125° ultra-wide camera sensors, accompanied with LED flash. At the front, it houses a 16.3-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the AQUOS R3 offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with GLONASS, USB Type-C. It also sports a 3.5mm audio jack and Dolby Atmos speakers. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the front panel of the screen, but do note it's not an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,200mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

The SHARP AQUOS R3 will be available for purchase in Premium Black, Platinum White, Elegant Green, Pink Amethyst and Luxury Red colour options. The smartphone will go on sale from early summer. The company has disclosed the price of the smartphone so far.

