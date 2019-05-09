ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sharq announces AQUOS R3 with first-ever dual-notch screen

    Sharq announces the first-ever smartphone with dual-notch display AQUOS R3. All you need to know.

    By
    |

    Last year Sharp launched its AQUOS R2 Compact smartphone, and now the company has added a new smartphone to its portfolio by announcing its latest AQUOS R3 which comes with the dual-notch design on the display. Yes, you heard it correct the smartphone comes with a dual notch one houses the front camera and the second one is for the fingerprint scanner. Here are the detailed specifications of the newly launched smartphone.

    Sharq announces AQUOS R3 with first-ever dual-notch screen

     

    AQUOS R3 specification

    The AQUOS R3 sports a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ IGZO LCD display with a resolution of 3120 × 1440 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with 2.5D curved glass display, and refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU.

    The newly launched smartphone is backed with a 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. If that is not enough then you can expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

    On the optical front, the smartphone features a dual camera setup with the combination of 12.2-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture, 78° wide-angle lens, OIS + 20.1-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture, 125° ultra-wide camera sensors, accompanied with LED flash. At the front, it houses a 16.3-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

    Sharq announces AQUOS R3 with first-ever dual-notch screen

    On the connectivity part, the AQUOS R3 offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with GLONASS, USB Type-C. It also sports a 3.5mm audio jack and Dolby Atmos speakers. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the front panel of the screen, but do note it's not an in-display fingerprint sensor.

     

    The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,200mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

    The SHARP AQUOS R3 will be available for purchase in Premium Black, Platinum White, Elegant Green, Pink Amethyst and Luxury Red colour options. The smartphone will go on sale from early summer. The company has disclosed the price of the smartphone so far.

    Source

    Read More About: sharq aquos r3
    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue