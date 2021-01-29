Signal Releases Customized Chat Wallpaper Feature For Android/ iOS Platforms News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp has been all under scrutiny for the new set of privacy policy it has announced for the Indian market. As per the company's new privacy guidelines, it would be sharing the user's data with its parent company Facebook. Even with the company clarifying that the new policies don't affect a user's privacy (chats and other data), a huge shift has been seen on other available messengers for smartphones such as Telegrams and Signals. The latter has been in the headlines not just for being a new-bee, but also for getting a shout out from Elon Musk.

The app has risen to a quick fame in a short span. It is available on both Android and iOS platforms and is designed on a similar end-to-end messaging theme as WhatsApp and others. The major focus this app has is on privacy. The application also allows users to share other data such as texts and videos instead of just texts.

Signal Chat Wallpaper Update Released

The company is consistently adding new features to the platform to make it more useful and get an edge over the rivals. The latest feature which this messaging application has received is the customized 'Chat wallpapers'. This feature is identical to WhatsApp where you will be adding a customized wallpaper to a specific contact.

The new feature has been made available via an update. Both Android and iOS users get to use the new 'Chat wallpaper' feature on their respective smartphones. The update's build is Signal 5.3 and the users will need to update their application to the latest version to make use of the new feature.

It seems that Signal is borrowing some of the features from WhatsApp. Besides, the customized Chat wallpaper feature, the company has also recently released the Animated Sticker feature. If you are one of the WhatsApp users, then you would be aware of this feature. For the unaware, this feature will let you send a customized animated sticker to a contact that makes conversations more lively.

