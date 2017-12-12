Six Meizu smartphones to be launched in the first half of 2018

Meizu has not launched many devices this year as some of its rivals. Also, there is no spectacular achievement in terms of sales of the launched devices in comparison to the other Chinese smartphone brands.

However, it looks like things are all set to change as the company is speculated to launch six new smartphones in the first half of next year. The reports from China via GizmoChina suggest that the manufacturer will ditch MediaTek as five of the upcoming smartphones are said to get the power from Qualcomm Snapdragon processors while the sixth one is said to feature a Samsung Exynos chipset. There are claims that the chipset could be the upcoming Exynos 9810 SoC.

Come 2018, Meizu will celebrate its 15th anniversary. Apparently, the company is expected to launch a special edition smartphone that is likely to carry the moniker Meizu 15 Plus. This launch is expected to happen sometime in the spring.

Lately, an image of the special edition model from Meizu emerged online giving us a look at the smartphone and revealing its pricing details as well. The image tipped that the upcoming Meizu smartphone might feature a full-screen design with tri-bezel-less concept as seen in the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. The front panel is said to house only the display and the selfie camera sensor at the bottom bezel.

While the bezel-less smartphones those were launched this year have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor due to the narrow bottom bezel, the Meizu 15 Plus is believed to have the sensor at the usual position that is at the front below the display. The smartphone is likely to arrive with vertically stacked dual cameras at its rear. The region below the camera sensors is said to house the last focus and flash module in a ring design as seen on the Meizu PRO 6. The Meizu branding sits below the camera and there is an antenna line at the bottom.

As of now, it is tipped that the smartphone might be priced at 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 29,000) for the base model 3499 yuan (approx. Rs. 34,000) for the high-end model.