Six year old dispute between Apple and Samsung is heading back to court

Apple and Samsung have a bitter rivalry, despite the fact that both the companies help each other with their products, the technology giants are more popularly known for the numerous allegations and spats they throw at each other.

It seems that the rivalry between the duo will never take rest. One of the biggest and most expensive lawsuits filed by Apple against Samsung for copying the design of its devices may be headed back to court yet again. The six-year-old legal dispute between Apple and Samsung that left Samsung short of $339 million is back in the court.

U.S. District Court Judge Lucy Koh on Sunday ordered a new trial to determine if Apple's $399 million award for Samsung's design patent infringement should undergo a new damage trial or not.

The companies have to propose a retrial date by Wednesday. However, experts have an opinion that the giants will settle the dispute out of court. The lawsuit was filed by Apple against Samsung for infringement of iPhone's patented design.

Apple has stated. "The question before the Supreme Court was how to calculate the amount Samsung should pay for their copying. Our case has always been about Samsung's blatant copying of our ideas, and that was never in dispute. We will continue to protect the years of hard work that has made iPhone the world's most innovative and beloved product. We remain optimistic that the lower courts will again send a powerful signal that stealing isn't right."

Apple was initially awarded $1 billion in damages, however, after retrials, the amount was reduced to $548 million. The amount was then lowered to $399 million in subsequent retrials.