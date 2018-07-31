Sky Li joins Realme as the global CEO parting ways with Oppo

Sky Li, former Vice President of Oppo has officially announced that he has now joined Realme as global CEO.

In his email to the employees, Li introduced his new company and said that the idea of creating the brand was born at the end of last year.

He wrote, "Before leaving Oppo officially, I've been in charge of Oppo's global overseas market during these past few years, leading Oppo to grow from the business available in 3 markets to one that covers 31 countries and regions."

The company's new head also said that the overwhelming response and trust from the young generation was something that encouraged them to launch the new brand Realme. He further stated that the new brand was not meant to only offer a good product but also reflect users' persona.

Meanwhile, the company issued a statement in which Li said, "With few options available in the market to meet the ever-changing customer demand, Realme is focusing on bridging the gap by providing products with the latest tech innovations along with strong performance and stylish designs. As Realme is targeting the global market, we aspire to inject fresh momentum into the global smartphone industry."

Sky Li also mentioned that in the future the Realme brand would focus on providing mobile phones that offer strong performance and stylish designs, bringing young people a joyful life featuring affordable "technology" and "beauty".

According to the statement, Realme 1 has witnessed sales of 4 lakh units in 40 days and quickly grasped 1.4 percent market share with only one month's sales in Q2, making the whole series Amazon's "Bestseller" with a 4.4 rating.

For those who are not aware Realme 1 was launched in three variants, 6GB RAM+128GB ROM launched at Rs.13,990, 4GB RAM+64GB ROM, launched at Rs. 10,990 and 3GB RAM with 32GB ROM version at Rs. 8,990.

While the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM are available in 2 colors Diamond Black and Solar Red, the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM is available in Diamond Black, Solar Red, and a limited-edition Moonlight Silver.