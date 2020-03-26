Smartphone Global Sale Falls 14 Percent In February Due To Coronavirus Outbreak News oi-Karan Sharma

After the coronavirus breakout, most of the smartphone makers have faced a lot of issues for keeping-up with their customers demand. It was also reported that companies like Apple who rely on Foxconn for assembling iPhone units are also facing issues because the major factories of Foxconn were situated in China.

As the virus spreads overseas the production of other companies has also slowed down. Moreover, countries like Italy, India, the United States has called for the complete lockdown.

Now the latest report of Counterpoint Research claims that global smartphone sale has been fallen to 14 percent in February 2020. The epidemic forced big brands like Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and others to shut down their retail stores in China in February. According to the report, Apple has sold less than 500,000 smartphones in mainland China.

In February, China witnessed a 38 percent sales drop compared to the previous year. However, it seems that the Chinese market is recovering as many stores are getting re-opened in mid of March.

Reports also suggest that there is a sign of recovery in South Korea and other parts of the globe. However, Jean Park, a senior analyst at Counterpoint said, "the worst is yet to come."

Meanwhile, smartphone makers in other countries are facing a supply chain issue because of the lockdown scenario. Recently Foxconn has announced that it is suspending the operations in India as the government has decided to go on complete lockdown for 21 days.

Meanwhile, smartphone makers have also called off the launch event in India. Companies like Xiaomi, Redmi, Vivo has postponed the launch event as the government imposes lockdown. The first-quarter result for all the smartphone brands seems to miss the targets. Moreover, the next quarter is around the corners let's see how smartphone makers are going to deal with this.

Source

Best Mobiles in India