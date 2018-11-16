Smartphone online sales witness 100% growth this festive season

According to a survey by Gopaisa, smartphone sales have seen 100 percent growth during the corresponding period this year.

The report said even other tech products, such as laptops have witnessed healthy growth, registering an upsurge of 150 percent as against the number of sales during the same time last year.

HP, Dell, and Lenovo have been the most sought-after brands under the Rs. 30K price range.

Another sector which saw an increase in online sales was groceries which registered a growth of approximately 200 percent as that of last year due the heavy discounting offered by top brands to capture the market share and increase sales numbers. It is also the most popular segment to attract first-time online shoppers or reticent customers.

Home appliances and beauty products round off the list of popular product segments, growing by approximately 70 percent and 125 percent respectively, as compared to last year, the survey added.

Ankita Jain, Cofounder, GoPaisa said, "The Great Indian Festive Season is always a time for a lot of purchases, and online buying has become the favorite new way to shop for the modern Indian buyers. The 3Cs-convenience, credibility, and cash back have made e-purchases a household pastime. This festive season, tech products have again ruled the roost when it comes to popular purchases, as various platforms shower users with a lot of substantial discounts, deals and cash back to make the festival season all the more enjoyable."

In a city-wise breakdown, it was observed that Hyderabad (9.5 percent), Bangalore (9 percent), Mumbai (8 percent), New Delhi (6.6 percent) and Pune (6.6 percent) were the top cities that contributed to purchases during this year festive sales.

Further, tier 2 cities that contributed below 1 percent in 2017 have shown tremendous growth this year with Patna (3.4 percent), Kochi (2.6 percent), Indore (4.6 percent) and Sonipat (2.5 percent) being the areas of maximum increased traction.