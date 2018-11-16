ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Smartphone online sales witness 100% growth this festive season

It is also the most popular segment to attract first-time online shoppers or reticent customers.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    According to a survey by Gopaisa, smartphone sales have seen 100 percent growth during the corresponding period this year.

    Smartphone online sales witness 100% growth this festive season

     

    The report said even other tech products, such as laptops have witnessed healthy growth, registering an upsurge of 150 percent as against the number of sales during the same time last year.

    HP, Dell, and Lenovo have been the most sought-after brands under the Rs. 30K price range.

    Smartphone online sales witness 100% growth this festive season

    Another sector which saw an increase in online sales was groceries which registered a growth of approximately 200 percent as that of last year due the heavy discounting offered by top brands to capture the market share and increase sales numbers. It is also the most popular segment to attract first-time online shoppers or reticent customers.

    Home appliances and beauty products round off the list of popular product segments, growing by approximately 70 percent and 125 percent respectively, as compared to last year, the survey added.

    Smartphone online sales witness 100% growth this festive season

    Ankita Jain, Cofounder, GoPaisa said, "The Great Indian Festive Season is always a time for a lot of purchases, and online buying has become the favorite new way to shop for the modern Indian buyers. The 3Cs-convenience, credibility, and cash back have made e-purchases a household pastime. This festive season, tech products have again ruled the roost when it comes to popular purchases, as various platforms shower users with a lot of substantial discounts, deals and cash back to make the festival season all the more enjoyable."

     

    In a city-wise breakdown, it was observed that Hyderabad (9.5 percent), Bangalore (9 percent), Mumbai (8 percent), New Delhi (6.6 percent) and Pune (6.6 percent) were the top cities that contributed to purchases during this year festive sales.

    Smartphone online sales witness 100% growth this festive season

    Further, tier 2 cities that contributed below 1 percent in 2017 have shown tremendous growth this year with Patna (3.4 percent), Kochi (2.6 percent), Indore (4.6 percent) and Sonipat (2.5 percent) being the areas of maximum increased traction.

    Read More About: lenovo Mobile news xiaomi
    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 17, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue